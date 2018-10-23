Farm leaders and politicians pay tribute to 'bridge builder' Seymour Crawford

Farm union leaders and politicians were joined by the local Co Monaghan community in paying tribute to a man described as “a bridge builder committed to justice and peace.”

The life of Seymour Crawford, a long-time Fine Gael TD for Monaghan and former vice-president of the Irish Farmers’ Association, was celebrated at his home village in Newbliss, Co Monaghan. A large crowd of local people formed a guard of honour as his remains arrived at the village Presbyterian Church.

Rt Rev Dr Charles McMullen, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, played a glowing tribute to Mr Crawford who died last Saturday aged 74. Dr McMullen noted that he had served the church in a number of capacities throughout his life. “His manner and demeanour was gentle and soft-spoken, able to express his strong convictions with a gracious civility,” Dr McMullen said.

Members of various religious faiths attended. The local Catholic priest, Fr Seán Nolan, a life-long friend of Mr Crawford, read a lesson during the funeral service. Enterprise Minister, Heather Humphreys, led tributes to her old political mentor whom she had succeeded on Monaghan County Council and later in Dáil Éireann. She was joined by other local representatives, Niamh Smith of Fianna Fáil, Caoimhgín Ó Caoláin and Fine Gael Senator Joe O’Reilly.