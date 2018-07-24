Family farm opens its gates to successful Ulster show
Glenbrook farm near Boardmills, Co Down which is owned by the Lawson family, hosted the 73rd Saintfield Show.
Show chairman Brian Hunter was delighted with the success of the one-day event, and said it was encouraging to see the number of young showmen and women competing in the various handling classes across all livestock sections.
He said: "I am sure everyone will agree that this is an impressive venue for our annual show. We are indebted to the Lawson family for the use of this excellent site.
"It has been a great day, and I'd like to thank everyone who contributed to success of the show, especially our sponsors, exhibitors and the spectators who turned out to enjoy our 'new look' agricultural showcase."
Among the visitors was DUP MLA Edwin Poots who said: "Glenbrook farm has proved to be an excellent fixture for Saintfield Show, and I look forward to seeing the show going from strength-to-strength in the years ahead."
County Down dentist Peter Lawson purchased Glenbrook farm in 1993.
He said: "My family has thoroughly enjoyed the day, and we are delighted to welcome Saintfield Show back into the heart of the local community. We have met many friends, and it has been a lot of fun."
The cattle classes were well supported, and in the dairy section the interbreed championship went to the Holstein cow Clandeboye Goldsun Dellia EX91, owned by Lady Dufferin's Clandeboye Estate.
The Bangor-based estate also secured the reserve championship with the Jersey winner Clandeboye Allstar I Evita EX91.
Leading the beef interbreed line-up was the British Blue champion Rosemount Julia, exhibited by Jonny Neill. Runner-up was the Limousin leader Ballycairn Noelle shown by Stephen and Adam McGookin from Carrickfergus.
The pigs attracted a lot of attention. Judge Brian Kelly, from Lurgan, awarded the supreme championship to a British Saddleback boar owned by top-placed young handler Samara Radcliffe from Banbridge. Runner-up was a Gloucester Old Spot gilt owned by Amanda Stewart from Dundrod.
A Texel shearling ewe from the McCollam family - Steven, Jean, Christina and Stephanie - from Nutt's Corner, won the interbreed sheep championship. "The overall winner is a very correct sheep with great breed character," explained Scottish judge Craig Thornborrow.
The reserve championship went to an aged Charollais ewe from Jim Bell's Lornbrook flock based at Comber.
Belfast Telegraph
