Family farm opens its gates to successful Ulster show

Glenbrook farm near Boardmills, Co Down which is owned by the Lawson family, hosted the 73rd Saintfield Show.

Show chairman Brian Hunter was delighted with the success of the one-day event, and said it was encouraging to see the number of young showmen and women competing in the various handling classes across all livestock sections.

He said: "I am sure everyone will agree that this is an impressive venue for our annual show. We are indebted to the Lawson family for the use of this excellent site. "It has been a great day, and I'd like to thank everyone who contributed to success of the show, especially our sponsors, exhibitors and the spectators who turned out to enjoy our 'new look' agricultural showcase."

Among the visitors was DUP MLA Edwin Poots who said: "Glenbrook farm has proved to be an excellent fixture for Saintfield Show, and I look forward to seeing the show going from strength-to-strength in the years ahead." County Down dentist Peter Lawson purchased Glenbrook farm in 1993.