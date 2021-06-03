Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Ex-Bóthar chief involved in theft of €1.1m seeks free legal aid

Bóthar's former chief executive David Moloney. Photo: Press 22 Expand

Close

Bóthar's former chief executive David Moloney. Photo: Press 22

Bóthar's former chief executive David Moloney. Photo: Press 22

Bóthar's former chief executive David Moloney. Photo: Press 22

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

The disgraced former CEO of Bóthar, who has admitted involvement in the misappropriation of €1.1m from the charity, is seeking civil legal aid so he can hire a new legal team, the High Court has heard.

David Moloney discharged solicitors Holmes after the firm said it wished to come off record in a case where he is being pursued by the international aid charity for the stolen money.

In an affidavit last month, the 56-year-old apologised for instructing his lawyers that he denied any wrongdoing, actions which led to the court being misled at a hearing on April 12.

Most Watched

Privacy