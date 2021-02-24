Farming

Farming

Earnings fall 22pc at Glanbia on the back of Covid-19 impact

Siobhán Talbot

Ellie Donnelly

Global nutrition group Glanbia saw its earnings fall 22.6pc last year, according to annual results from the group.

The Kilkenny-headquartered company reported pre-exceptional earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (ebita) of €209.6m in 2020, down from €276.8m in 2019.

The fall in earnings primarily related to challenges associated with Covid-19 in the Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) division in the second quarter of 2020.

