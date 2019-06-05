Doonbeg farmers advised not to cut silage or spread slurry during Donald Trump visit

Farmers living in Doonbeg have been advised not to cut silage or spread slurry for the duration of President Donald Trump’s visit.

President Trump will arrive in Ireland this afternoon where he will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport and stay overnight at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare.

It has emerged that farmers at a recent community meeting were advised not to spread slurry or cut silage for the duration of Trump’s visit to Doonbeg.

IFA chairman and suckler farmer Willie Hanrahan said this wasn’t a big ask for farmers in the area for the short time that Mr Trump will be in the area and for the boost his visit would give the local economy.

“It’s not a big inconvenience. The publicity Doonbeg will get is unbelievable so farmers will cope with this. This is the biggest boost that Doonbeg will get for generations,” said Mr Hanrahan.

Doonbeg Community Development chairperson John Flanagan who is a suckler farmer bordering the land of Doonbeg resort said at the information meeting Gardai told residents that if silage had to be cut special passes could be obtained for those conducting silage in the area and that contractors could be Garda vetted.

However Mr Flanagan said that most farmers wouldn’t be able to cut silage or spread slurry this week due to poor weather conditions regardless of Trump's visit.

“One lady wanted to cut silage this week but decided against it. It wouldn’t be logical for farmers to spread slurry or cut silage this week. It’s the least of farmers’ worries. This is the biggest thing to ever happen in west Clare,” said Mr Flanagan.

“His visit won’t make one iota of a difference to my farm income but it will give the area a boost.”

Fianna Fail Councillor Bill Chambers added that the farming community were “100pc supportive” of Mr Trump’s visit and added that it would be “very silly” for farmers to even consider spreading slurry during the visit and was confident that it wouldn’t happen.

Online Editors