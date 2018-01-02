Derry farmer who died was 'cherished granda'
An 80-year-old man died after collapsing on a farm in Co Derry after his sudden death in Coshquin Co Derry on Monday and has been described by his family as a 'cherished granda'.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at around 6.15pm on Monday to attend the incident in the Maple Road area.
John Matthew Speer had been out working in a field on New Year's Day when it's understood he lost consciousness. He was discovered by his son-in-law.
It had been reported Mr Speer had an accident involving a slurry tank, but it is now believed his death was due to natural causes.
A family notice described him as the much-loved husband of Anne and the devoted father of Hilary, Jennifer and Nicola and the late Ian.
Mr Speer was the father-in-law of Wesley, Stuart and John, as well as the "cherished granda" of Richard, Hannah, Laura, Thomas and John, and great grandfather of Olivia and Amber.
The family requested the house is strictly private, with no wake, in accordance with Mr Speer's wishes. A service of thanksgiving is to be held n Burt Presbyterian Church.
Foyle Sinn Fein councillor Michael Cooper spoke to neighbours, who said Mr Speer came from a well-established family in the area. "It's my understanding he had a medical condition and was working out in the fields and collapsed," he said.