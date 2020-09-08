Department and farm bodies to be ‘rated’ in latest Bord Bia survey

An Irish stands under the Bord Bia banner at the Anuga Food Fair in Cologne

Bord Bia has controversially asked farmers to rate the farm organisations and other industry bodies such as the Department of Agriculture, co-operatives, Teagasc and ICBF.

The state food marketing body asked farmer respondents to an online survey to quantify the level of trust they place in ICSA, IFA, ICMSA, Beef Plan and other industry bodies and organisations.

The survey includes Bord Bia among the farm bodies.

The options available to respondents in relation to the question on the farm organisations and farm bodies range from ‘do not trust at all’ to ‘trust completely’.

Bord Bia claims the survey results will help inform its operations so that it is “better able to meet the needs of farmers in Ireland” and “make improvements” to its services.

However, the farm organisations are not impressed with the survey, or the fact that it is being carried out on behalf of Bord Bia.

Meat processors

“It’s a bit Irish that Bord Bia are asking farmers what they think of their farm bodies,” one farmer representative said.

Meanwhile, a co-op board member said it was telling that the survey asked what farmers thought of their co-ops but didn’t ask what they thought of the privately-owned meat processors.

“The protests and blockades last year were outside the meat factories not the farmer-owned co-ops; did Bord Bia not know that?” he commented.

A spokesperson for Bord Bia explained that the survey was “specifically looking at farming organisations and bodies” rather than at “privately owned businesses”. However, she added that farmer attitudes to private companies may be added in the future.

The survey seeks to assess the performance of Bord Bia in terms of both communication and its role in supporting the farm sector.

It looks to establish how farmers access information generally, and more specifically market and technical information from Bord Bia.

The comprehensive online survey, which Bord Bia insist is confidential, asks a range of background questions of the farmer, including sex, age, education, marital status, primary farming enterprise, size of holding and size of herd.

The survey is focused heavily on the environment and sustainability, and seeks to establish the main energy sources used on the farm, and whether mechanisms to limit water and electricity usage are employed.

Other issues covered in the survey, which Bord Bia hope will be completed by around 500 farmers, include:

What influences on-farm decision making: whether it is return on investment, compliance with regulations, animal welfare, consumer or market preferences or environmental considerations;

What mechanism farmers use to spread slurry;

Grass usage on the farm;

Usage of soil analysis;

Farmer attitudes to climate change.

PGI application

The survey’s line of questioning risks further inflaming the already fraught relations between the IFA and Bord Bia regarding the marketing body’s proposed application to the EU on Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for grass-fed beef.

The IFA is strongly opposed to the omission of young bulls from the proposed PGI programme, maintaining that it excludes one of the most profitable Irish beef enterprises.

However, Bord Bia has pointed out that young bulls are finished indoors on high rates concentrates which is not compatible with a grass-fed beef application.

In addition, it claimed that young bull finishing is not a production system that is unique to Ireland, and therefore does not meet with PGI qualifying criteria.

Online Editors