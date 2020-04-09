Cor community stunned by death of popular local farmer in bull attack

THE Duhallow farmer who died after being attacked by a bull on the family farm has been described as a fantastic neighbour and a highly respected member of the local community.

It is believed that father of four Paddy Curtin (64) was attacked by a bull as he tended to cattle in a shed on his farm at Knockscovane, Meelin last Thursday evening.

A neighbour who discovered Mr Curtin in an unresponsive state lying by a shed alerted emergency services who rushed to the farm. Despite their best efforts to stabilise Mr Curtin's condition, he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene and his remains taken to the Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí are treating Mr Curtin's death as a tragic accident and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is due to undertake an investigation in to the incident.

A file on the matter will also be prepared for the coroners office

Local county councillor Bernard Moynihan said Mr Curtin's death has stunned the tight-knit local community as well as the wider farming community across Cork.

"Paddy was known as a great businessman, a very hard worker and a leader within the farming community for the innovative way in which he managed his farm," said Cllr Moynihan.

"Paddy had a very upbeat, warm and positive nature that endeared him to people. He was a highly respected and well-liked member of the local community who had a lifelong involvement with Meelin GAA Club. He he will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

In a message posted on their Facebook page, Meelin GAA expressed their sincere sympathies to the Curtin family on the death of the man they described as 'our esteemed vice-president'.

The message asked people to remember Mr Curtin in their thoughts and prayers by lighting a candle in his memory and observing a minutes silence last Saturday night.

In accordance with current government guidelines on public gatherings Mr Curtin's funeral took place privately, with only 10 mourners allowed to be present due to social distancing measures currently in place.

However, those wishing to leave messages of condolence to the Curtin family can do so by following the link at www.rip.ie.

Corkman