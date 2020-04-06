Boy (5) dies in tragic farming accident

It has been confirmed that a five-year-old boy died in a tragic farming accident yesterday.

Gardaí in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon were called to the scene of a farming accident that occurred on yesterday Sunday at approximately 5:40pm.

Gardai confirmed that a five year old boy received fatal injuries when he fell from a trailer on his farm in Tulsk, Co. Roscommon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital. A post mortem will take place in due course.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner and the HSA have been informed of the incident and they will be conducting an investigation.

Online Editors