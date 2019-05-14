Balmoral Show due to kick off tomorrow

Balmoral Agricultural Show, one of the island of Ireland’s most prestigious farming events is due to kick off tomorrow for a four-day stint.

The Show, which is Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural event was first held in 1872 by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

Over 650 trade stands, cattle competitions, children and family activities and showjumping are just some of the attractions set to take place at the renowned event taking place from Wednesday (May 14) to Saturday (May 19) at Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral park, Halftown Road, Lisburn.

Balmoral Show attracts top quality livestock, all competing for prized red rosettes and prestigious Balmoral Championship titles.

With over 3500 animals entered, the excellence and variety on display is unrivalled in Northern Ireland.

There are livestock classes for a variety of farm animals from cattle, sheep, pigs and goats to poultry and rabbits.

Visitors are advised to leave enough time to complete their journey to the show and to expect delays.

The PSNI have said that attendees travelling from the west should take the M1 Motorway and leave at junction 8 (Blaris) where they will be directed to travel via the A101 and A1 Hillsborough Road, Sprucefield Roundabout, and Blaris Road.

Traffic from the north- west should go down the A26, Moira Roundabout, then along the A3 Moira Road towards Lisburn. They can then access the show via Halftown Road.

Traffic coming from Lisburn should take the Moira Road out of Lisburn and can then access the show via the Halftown Road.

Those travelling from Belfast and the North East should travel south on the M1 Motorway, leaving the motorway at junction 7 (Sprucefield), and follow the direction signage for A1 Lisburn, accessing the show via Blaris Road.

Traffic from the South should use the A1 Dual carriageway and access the show via Harrys Road which is the first left turn after the Hillsborough Roundabout.

Online Editors