Ballymaloe culinary empire daughter Fern Allen and her husband get debt write-offs worth €1.6m and €1.9m

Ballymaloe House manager Fern Allen and her husband, Eoin Little, have respectively had €1.6m and €1.9m in debt written off under personal insolvency arrangements approved by a court.

The couple were left with “unmanageable debts” after suffering losses from investments in rental properties and various business ventures, according to legal filings.

Under her arrangement, Ms Allen (59), a daughter of Ballymaloe founders Ivan and Myrtle Allen and sister-in-law of world-famous chef Darina Allen, is to dispose of her share in the family’s hotel and restaurant business in Shanagarry, Co Cork. The hotel is part of a wider culinary business empire, which includes a renowned cookery school.

However, Ms Allen and Mr Little (61), a sales manager with a Spanish-based travel industry firm, will be able to save their family home, which was subject to four judgment mortgages in recent years.

While Ms Allen had total debts of €1.925m and her husband’s debts amounted to €2.2m, some €1.9m of each of these debts was common to both of them.

The interlocking personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) will wipe out most of what is owed and allow them to pay their mortgage over a longer period.

Cork Circuit Court was told the arrangements, devised by personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) Mitchell O’Brien, had the backing of creditors Bank of Ireland and the Revenue Commissioners.

Judge Patrick Meghen was told both creditors would receive a higher return under the PIAs than would have been the case if the couple were forced into bankruptcy.

It was the second time that Ms Allen and Mr Little had sought approval for arrangements wiping out their debts.

A previous package was rejected by the same court.

Barrister Keith Farry, for the PIP, said that while the write-offs “might seem dramatic or big”, the new arrangements were “squeezing every last cent” possible.

“This will lead to a better outcome for the creditors and a better outcome for the debtors where they get to keep their family home and move on with their lives after the indebtedness,” Mr Farry said.

The barrister said that there were “a number of issues” with their first PIAs and the couple had engaged a different personal insolvency practitioner, Mr O’Brien, this time around.

Approving the PIAs, Judge Meghen said: “Certainly it is a more realistic arrangement than the earlier arrangement, which I refused.”

According to a legal filing, the couple had been in arrears on the mortgage for their home in Midleton, Co Cork, “for a significant period”.

Mr Farry told the court the property was valued at €299,000, with a mortgage balance of €278,000.

He said Ms Allen had two debts with Bank of Ireland, one for around €1.3m and another of about €400,000. A further €170,000 was owed to the Revenue Commissioners.

Under the arrangements, the debt on their home is to be restructured. They will retain a tracker rate of 1.05pc, arrears are to be capitalised and the loan repaid over twelve years.

Mr Farry told the court there were four judgment mortgages on the property, three to Bank of Ireland and one to the Revenue Commissioners.

All of these are to be released, with Bank of Ireland writing off the debts involved.

The Revenue Commissioners voted in favour of releasing its judgment mortgage and receiving a dividend under the PIA.

Of the €170,000 it is owed, a preferential debt of €15,000 is to be paid in full.

Mr Farry said the PIAs would last for 72 months and that Ms Allen’s contribution to creditors would be €225,000.

This will include a lump sum of €150,000 from the sale of her shareholding in Yeats Room Limited, the family-owned company that owns and operates Ballymaloe House.

Ms Allen owns just under 16pc of the business.

A further €30,000 will be provided from the sale of an unencumbered site near the couple’s home, while the rest of the money will be contributed over the 72-month term of the arrangement.

A pension Mr Little has is also being cashed in for the benefit of creditors, the court was told.

“Their full means have been brought to bear,” said Mr Farry.

Ms Allen did not return a call from the Irish Independent yesterday.

The couple were not present at the hearing, which was conducted remotely.