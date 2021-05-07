Farming

All borderlands are haunted by the past and only poets can make sense of them

John Connell

Actor Stephen Rea performing in 'Kicking a Dead Horse'. Expand

Actor Stephen Rea performing in 'Kicking a Dead Horse'.

I’ve been splitting timber for the last two weeks. It is a task that evokes the past and the future. A task that will bring warmth to my home this winter and, with each jet of pressure from the log splitter, I get one piece closer to the pile being finished. But the pile is a vast thing, like life.

Even now, after two weeks, it’s got me wondering if there is an end to it at all. The entire action has reminded me, in these uncertain times, of Sam Shepard’s masterful play, Kicking a Dead Horse.

