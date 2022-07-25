Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue: Telling people to eat less meat to save planet is ‘lazy narrative’

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has signalled he could support cutting farm emissions by more than 22pc by the end of the decade.

Amid ongoing talks with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, who wants to reduce farming emissions by 30pc, Mr McConalogue also acknowledged farmers who diversify into forestry and energy production will have fewer cattle but insisted they won’t be forced to reduce their herds.

In a wide-ranging interview, he told Independent.ie: “The sectoral range indicates 22pc to 30pc but, in terms of where we go to in that range, the approach that I have been taking at all times is about balancing the need to produce food with the need to minimise the emissions footprint of it.”

McConalogue also doesn’t buy the idea that eating less red meat or none at all is the answer to climate change. In fact, the Agriculture Minister thinks it’s a “lazy narrative’’ that is neither “proportionate nor reasonable” or “advisable”.

He is partial to a rib-eye steak and does not eat less meat than he used to. Instead, the Donegal TD prefers a balanced diet. “I think when people talk about eating less meat or eating less red meat, I think it’s an erroneous argument in relation to the climate debate because, you know, the focus needs to be on people having a balanced diet,” he said.

“Balance” is a word that cropped up repeatedly in his interview with Independent.ie on Friday. He is seeking to “strike the right balance” in protracted negotiations with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan on setting a target for how much agriculture will reduce emissions by the end of the decade.

“I’m fighting for farmers here to back them in relation to food production, and what we need to do is do the maximum in relation to minimising emissions,” he said.

At present, the sector accounts for just over 37pc of all of Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions. Last year, the Government set sectoral emissions ceilings with a range of between 22pc and 30pc for agriculture. What the final figure will be has, in recent weeks, become a totemic issue for how serious the Government is about climate action. The Green Party and environmentalists want 30pc, while backbenchers in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, plus the vocal farming lobby, want McConalogue to, as his predecessor Barry Cowen put it last week, “hold firm” on 22pc.

But scorching temperatures in Ireland and across Europe, including terrifying wildfires in London, have brought the reality of climate collapse closer to home, and this weekend McConalogue has signalled he is open to going beyond 22pc, provided “farm families” — another recurring phrase — are protected.

“The point where I want to land is where we’re doing the most we possibly can, but where we’re continuing to produce the food and continuing to back families in doing that,” he said. “So it’s about identifying that point, because I think across all sectors of society, and sectors of the economy, we have to stretch ourselves, we have to set targets that are ambitious and do the most we can.

“But what’s also really important is we have to set targets we can deliver on and can identify pathways to, and that pathway for me must be about both continuing to back farm families to produce food, but to back them then as well and support them in minimising the emissions footprint in every way we can.”

Emissions ceilings for all sectors were supposed to be signed off before the Dáil recess. Now it is expected a deal will be struck this week, although McConalogue was giving no firm deadline.

He is reluctant to get into specific figures, but at no point did he shut down the idea of going beyond 22pc or even all the way to 30pc. He said he has “very specific views” in relation to figures and the threshold that is deliverable here, which he has made clear in the negotiations.

“The sectoral range indicates 22pc to 30pc, but in terms of where we go to in that range, the approach I have been taking at all times is about balancing the need to produce food with the need to minimise the emissions footprint of it,” he said.

At an Oireachtas committee hearing last week, the Department of Agriculture’s chief inspector said there was an “unhelpful narrative” that 22pc would be “business as usual” when this is not the case. Achieving even the lower ceiling, Bill Callanan said, would require “significant transformational change in the sector on a scale that has not been seen before for Irish agriculture”.

McConalogue spoke of expanding the capacity for farmers to engage in biomethane production, generate solar energy (he has introduced 60pc grants for solar panels on farms) and grow forestry. But he also repeatedly insisted he wants to protect the State’s current levels of food production.

“Throughout my time as Minister for Agriculture, no one has been coming to me saying, ‘Minister, you should produce less food in this country. We need to reduce the amount of food we produce’,” he said.

Some may see this as the agriculture version of ‘cakeism’, but McConalogue insists food production in Ireland is already “one of the most sustainable and lowest emission agriculture models internationally and globally because we’re pasture-based, we’re grass-based”.

He has been “very frustrated” with the narrative around farming and how it impacts climate change— “you would think that agriculture was a bogeyman”, he said at one point. He noted that last week’s Environmental Protection Agency report showed that while Ireland’s overall emissions rose by nearly 5pc last year, agriculture was responsible for only a fraction of this, recording a 3pc increase versus a 6pc increase in transport and an almost 18pc increase in electricity generation.

McConalogue said the increase was due in part to record amounts of lime being applied to soils, a process that increases carbon emissions in the short-term but which the EPA itself says has longer-term benefits as it reduces the amount of fertiliser being used.

“This year I’m confident we’ll see a reduction in our emissions because we’ve seen fertiliser use down,” the minister said.

Far from picking a fight with Ryan, he described the Green Party leader’s commitment last week to “provide farmers with the opportunity to diversify and strengthen their incomes by producing clean, sustainable food along with clean, sustainable energy at a premium price” as the objective of the Government.

Ryan has also sought to quell widespread fears within the sector that the national herd will be forcibly reduced, saying instead that farmers “may find they do not have the requirement for the same number of animals”.

For the past two years, McConalogue has talked of a “stable herd” while arguing that feed additives and other technologies around breeding can reduce emissions. “Farmers won’t be forced to do anything,” he said, but they will be backed to diversify into areas such as forestry, energy production and anaerobic digestion — the practice of converting slurry and waste food into gas.

“In cases where farmers do adapt and change their farming style or their output and their product and, for example, if they increase forestry or if they start producing or using land to produce biogenic methane, that land wouldn’t be in its former use. Where a farmer decides to do more forestry and less livestock, that would mean an impact on that particular farm.”

The minister steadfastly refuses to use the words “reduce” or “reduction” when it comes to the herd, but he clearly acknowledges that changing farm practices will have an impact on cattle numbers.

“Where that leads to changes, where that leads to somebody doing more energy and less livestock, that’s something which obviously would mean less livestock on that farm,” he said.

Whereas McConalogue — whose own family farm in Donegal is a small suckler and sheep holding — is cautious about saying anything that might upset his fellow farmers, he is less hesitant when it comes to some colleagues in Fianna Fáil, who he accuses of manufacturing unrest over the future of leader Micheál Martin.

“I think there’s undoubtedly a few within the party who have been stirring,” he said. “And, indeed, who have been trying to manipulate things to create dissension, and I think that has been entirely unhelpful and, indeed, I think is not the space where the public is at.”

McConalogue is ultra-loyal to the Taoiseach, backing him to become tánaiste and lead Fianna Fáil into the next election, and he doesn’t stop there.

“He’s best-placed, not just only within our party but best-placed within the country and across all parties to be the prime candidate to be taoiseach after the next election,” he said.

The Inishowen native will not be drawn on his own future ambitions, other than to express a desire to remain as Agriculture Minister. “I certainly hope that will be what will come to pass, but that will be entirely a matter for the Taoiseach to decide upon,” he said.

That decision may well hinge on how well he handles what are likely to be a difficult few months ahead.