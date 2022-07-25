Farming

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue: Telling people to eat less meat to save planet is ‘lazy narrative’

  • Agriculture minister concedes national herd of cattle could reduce as farmers take up alternatives
  • Signals he could support emissions cuts of more than minimum 22pc for farming in carbon talks with Eamon Ryan – but says farm families must be protected
  • Tells of frustration farming is painted as a climate-change bogeyman
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, near his home in Burt, Co Donegal. Picture by Joe Dunne Expand
Micheál Martin and Charlie McConalogue in 2016 Expand

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, near his home in Burt, Co Donegal. Picture by Joe Dunne

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue. Picture by Joe Dunne

Micheál Martin and Charlie McConalogue in 2016

Hugh O'Connell

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has signalled he could support cutting farm emissions by more than 22pc by the end of the decade.

Amid ongoing talks with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, who wants to reduce farming emissions by 30pc, Mr McConalogue also acknowledged farmers who diversify into forestry and energy production will have fewer cattle but insisted they won’t be forced to reduce their herds.

