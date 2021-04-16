After a year of shopping local, I’m not in the market for buying groceries online

Like it or not, it’s been more than a year of living locally for all of us. It’s a year when we got to know our neighbourhoods and parishes likes never before. For some, it’s been welcome and others a headache. For many, going shopping for food was their one outing in the week and it was a trip to one of the big supermarket chains that litter every town and city on this island.

Covid, however, has changed, too, how we purchase our groceries and a KMPG report from last year, ‘Consumers and the New Reality’, has shown that online shopping for groceries more than doubled last year. It notes that one in five consumers now shops more for groceries in online stores. Perhaps what is most interesting from the findings of the report was that 50pc of consumers polled said the move to online was permanent.

Online shopping isn’t an option for me. I’ve tried it and found despite the convenience it wasn’t the experience I wanted.

For one, I wasn’t shopping locally. Secondly, I was uncomfortable at the level of plastic used in the online shopping experience. The fruit was bagged in plastic, the vegetables were bagged in plastic, the meat came wrapped in plastic trays. Heck, even the butter was bagged in plastic. And then of course the entire shop came in big clear plastic bags.

It’s fair to say we have a plastic addiction in the western world. From our coffee pods to our water bottles, we live in a world of plastic, much of which is single-use and unnecessary and cannot be recycled. Indeed the most recent available figures indicate that Ireland produces the highest volume of plastic waste per person in the EU, and almost two-thirds of plastic packaging is not on the recycling list. Cumulatively, Ireland produces more than 13 million tonnes of overall waste per year (plastics, etc, included).

It’s a strange fact to have so much plastic from groceries in our lives, and in my own personal experience, when the National Waste Policy 2020-2025 is calling for a ban on certain single-use plastics from July of this year. A lot needs to change between now and then, it would seem.

With plastic on my mind and the need to support a circular economy, my wife and I decided to do something different to cut down our plastic consumption and support local businesses in this time of upheaval. So for most of the last year, we have shopped in the local fruit and veg market, a small family-owned chain that dots the midlands region.

The shopping experience is one of great ease to me. The fruit and veg are by and large unbagged and unwrapped. The apples sit in a cardboard packing box, the bananas wrapped, as they are, in their own thick skins. There are plastic bags for packing items but I shun them and the store understands this. Best of all, when I am done I pack the items into one of the cardboard boxes that are available freely: I have been using the same one to bring the food home for many months.

On the face of it, it might seem a small effort but the results have been startling. The plastic waste produced from our household has easily been halved.

Single-use plastics, such as bags and wrappers, have been done away with and our waste bin fees have been reduced.

You might think that shopping environmentally would cost more but in examining my shopping bills I have found that by and large I have saved money, and shopping at a local fruit and veg market has brought me better quality foodstuffs and – at times – offered me locally produced goods for sale.

Indeed when comparing my current bill to the first online orders from a leading Irish supermarket chain, I’ve saved

significantly.

This new routine of shopping does cost one thing and that is time because I also no longer buy meat in supermarkets and instead visit my local butcher in the nearby village of Aughnacliffe. The Campbells operate another family-run business and slaughter and butcher their own animals. I can be assured of the local provenance of the meat I buy with some animals originating from farms as close as the same parish. The money generated by the animals’ sale and slaughter stays in the local economy, from the farmer, to the butcher, to me. The meat is wonderful and though we don’t eat meat every day now for environmental reasons, when we do have our roast or lamb or bacon we can be safe in the knowledge that it’s had a low imprint and impact on the world.

This living smaller and closer to the earth isn’t some hippie thing. In fact, I suppose, it’s an indulgence.

I am aware that not every reader will have access to a local butcher slaughtering his own meat or indeed an independent fruit and veg shop and yet these are the things we need to help local villages and suburbs thrive. These are the things that will make our country the place we want it to be. Family-run operations such as these or local corner shops in towns and cities support real people and the profits stay within the community.

The lockdowns may have forced us to stay local but that does not mean we should feel we are forced to have less choice. If we can retain businesses like the fresh fruit grocery and coffee shop, we are building a resilient community that not only aids the local economy but does its bit for the environment too.

We’re not plastic-free just yet but I look forward to the day Ireland steps up to the plate and lets the rest of the world know we’re capable of a lot more. Maybe this living small might catch on.