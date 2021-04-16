Farming

After a year of shopping local, I’m not in the market for buying groceries online

John Connell

Like it or not, it’s been more than a year of living locally for all of us. It’s a year when we got to know our neighbourhoods and parishes likes never before. For some, it’s been welcome and others a headache. For many, going shopping for food was their one outing in the week and it was a trip to one of the big supermarket chains that litter every town and city on this island.

Covid, however, has changed, too, how we purchase our groceries and a KMPG report from last year, ‘Consumers and the New Reality’, has shown that online shopping for groceries more than doubled last year. It notes that one in five consumers now shops more for groceries in online stores. Perhaps what is most interesting from the findings of the report was that 50pc of consumers polled said the move to online was permanent.

