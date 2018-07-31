115,000 country homes lose out on broadband as companies split

Telecoms firms Enet and SSE - which have split over the Government's separate National Broadband Plan - have walked away from a recent pledge to connect 115,000 regional homes and businesses to high-speed broadband.

The abandonment of the €100m pledge means Eir will have a monopoly in the areas promised, focused principally on western and north-western towns such as Ballinasloe, Roscommon Town, Manorhamilton, Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town, Ballybofey, Stranorlar and Buncrana.

The move will come as an embarrassment to Communications Minister Denis Naughten, who publicly launched the Enet-SSE fibre broadband scheme late last year, describing it as "world-class superfast high-speed broadband" which would "ensure communities are sustained and business can flourish in towns and rural Ireland". He also praised the "choice and competition" that rural broadband users would get from the "commitment from Enet and SSE".