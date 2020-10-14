Farming can be a highly stressful and isolating way of life, so remember there is no shame in reaching out for help

We lose more farmers in Ireland to suicide than we do to farm accidents every year.

And in rural communities right across the world mental health is a hidden tragedy that rarely gets spoken about. Perhaps it is due to the stigma or possibly the fear of exacerbating the situation.

On average, 26 farmers are lost to suicide in Ireland every year and in the UK more than one farmer a week takes their own life.

Official coroners’ figures from New Zealand detailed 22 farm-related suicides in 2016, with recent reports outlining a 17pc increase in rural suicide compared with a 7pc decline in urban figures.

In France, the suicide rate among farmers rate is 33pc higher than that of the national population. There are similar trends in the US and Canada.

These are frightening statistics, but they are so much more than that – they are individuals who felt there was nowhere left to turn, individuals who leave devastated families and communities in a state of shock.

Emma Picton Jones set up the DPJ foundation to help improve mental health awareness among farmers in Wales after she lost her husband Dan to suicide in 2016.

“We still tend to see suicide as a shameful act, too many people have an opinion about the actions of someone who has killed themselves rather than considering the pain and illness that has led them to that point,” she says.

However, she says the stigma surrounding suicide means those who are feeling suicidal believe it is a conversation they cannot have.

By normalising these conversations, more people will learn there is a huge support network available that can help in times of crisis.

US figures suggest there is a 50pc chance farmers will struggle with mental health problems at some stage during their lives, so there is clearly a great need for the industry to highlight the importance of farmers prioritising their mental well-being.

For all the talk about on sustainable farming, I have rarely heard the need for sustainable living mentioned in discussions.

Farmers are without doubt the greatest asset that their farms have, so in order to drive forward sustainable farming surely we as an industry need to prioritise the people who will ultimately deliver the hard graft needed for a sustainable future.

Isolation, stress, financial worries, major weather events and disease outbreaks all impact on a farm and a farmer’s mental health.

Poor mental health is widely reported as a contributing factor when it comes to farm accidents. When your mind isn’t on the job it has an impact on your judgment.

We rightly spend countless hours discussing the need for improved farm safety, but we also need a discussion on how we can support those who are struggling in silence.





Sleep, diet and exercise

There is so much we can do as farmers to ensure we are in a strong position in times of crisis.

Adequate sleep is a key influencer in how we perform, with research showing that having less than eight hours’ sleep on three consecutive nights can contribute towards the onset of depression if someone is already struggling.

Healthy diets and regular exercise are also areas we can focus on. Farmers are notorious at working long hours, but it is vital we take time out.

Catching up with friends, even if it’s only for a cup of tea or coffee, can give us the space to clear our heads.

It’s important that we be honest with ourselves in how we are feeling, along with focusing on the present, as we cannot change what happened yesterday.

Having previously struggled with depression, I am always very conscious of the need to manage my mental well-being.

I firmly believe that if a farmer is struggling there is always a solution to be found by having a quiet chat with the feed rep, bank manager or farm advisor.

Most of all we need to look out for each other. When was the last time you asked a mate who looked out of sorts: “are you okay?”

Very often the answer is “I’m grand” and in reality we need to ask the question a second time to emphasise that we are there to listen and help



The Samaritans helpline is open 24 hours a day: freephone 116 123

Online Editors