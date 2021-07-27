Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue pictured in the countryside near his home in Burt, Co Donegal. Photo: Evan Logan

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has moved to reassure the farming community that people working on farms will be able to build one-off houses on their lands.

His comments come as a Coalition split has emerged over one-off housing being built across the country as part of the Government’s response to the housing crisis — a policy position opposed by the Greens.

Fears are growing that new rural planning guidelines set to be published by the Government later this year will place further restrictions on one-off housing. The Office of the National Planning Regulator is heaping pressure on many county councils to reduce such developments.

Official figures show an average of 4,500 single dwellings have been built in Ireland every year for the past five years.

However, speaking on KCLR radio last week, Minister McConalogue said he doesn’t believe access to planning is going to get much harder for those working on farms.

Livelihood

“If we are expecting farmers and their sons or daughters to be able to stay and work the farm and make it their livelihood, it’s really important that they are able to live and build on the farm,” he said.

“It will continue to be provided for because it is an essential part of country life and generational renewal on our family farms.

“It will absolutely continue to be the case that those running their farms and living on family farms will continue to have the right to be able to build there.”

However, Junior Minister in the Department of Housing Malcolm Noonan, has been heavily critical of single dwellings in the past.

The Green Party TD has described one-off housing as a “fundamentally flawed policy” and a “ticking time bomb of rural isolation”.

He told the Sunday Independent he sees a “diminishing role” for one-off housing over time.

Mr Noonan said there can’t be continued expansion of one-off housing and said the focus should be on building capacity within existing housing stock and “unlocking the potential” of towns and villages by making it attractive for families to live there.