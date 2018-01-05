Farmers warned over dangers of taking 'selfies' with new born calves
Cow attacks around calving time have increased in recent years
Social media is an excellent outlet for farmers, as the job can be a lonely pursuit.
A new trend has emerged on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram of sharing photos of cows and newly-born calves, and in some cases ‘selfies’ of the farmer with the animals.
Farmers are understandably proud of their agricultural progeny but safety comes first. It is only a matter of time before a farmer is attacked by a protective cow while their phone is poised.
Even the quietest animal can turn in a flash. Cow attacks around calving time have increased in recent years, and now surpass bull attacks as the number one livestock-related cause of deaths, says Teagasc.
Chairperson of Limerick ICMSA, Tom Blackburn said that it could be “very dangerous indeed” to get close to a calf while the mother was in the vicinity.
“I’m constantly amazed at how careless people can be - everyone must know that an animal after giving birth is a very different animal to the one you might have thought you knew well. Certainly, whatever about dairy cows, I would always tell people to be very wary indeed and very careful around suckler cows with calves,” said Mr Blackburn, who farms in Effin.
He says he has two concerns ahead of the main calving season over this growing trend of cow and calf photos.