Farmers warned over dangers of taking 'selfies' with new born calves

Social media is an excellent outlet for farmers, as the job can be a lonely pursuit.

A new trend has emerged on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram of sharing photos of cows and newly-born calves, and in some cases ‘selfies’ of the farmer with the animals.

Farmers are understandably proud of their agricultural progeny but safety comes first. It is only a matter of time before a farmer is attacked by a protective cow while their phone is poised. Even the quietest animal can turn in a flash. Cow attacks around calving time have increased in recent years, and now surpass bull attacks as the number one livestock-related cause of deaths, says Teagasc.

Chairperson of Limerick ICMSA, Tom Blackburn said that it could be “very dangerous indeed” to get close to a calf while the mother was in the vicinity. Read also: 'My daughter found me lying in a pool of blood' – One farmer on surviving a cow attack