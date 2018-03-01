Farmers warned NOT to venture outside to tend to livestock
Farmers have been warned not to venture out to tend to livestock at the height of what is expected to be a deadly blizzard.
Officials say “common sense” will have to be applied over the next 24 hours.
Where possible animals should be moved indoors but it is going to be a “difficult couple of days for farmers”.
Independent.ie understands there is a particular concern that farmers could be disorientated if in exposed areas like fields once the storm hits.
Zero visibility is predicted for large parts of the country.
“Livestock should be moved to sheltered areas ahead of 4pm,” said a spokesman for the Department of Agriculture.
He said if there is a serious need to go onto a farm then the person should be accompanied at all times.
They should bring a mobile phone and wear a high-visibility jacket.