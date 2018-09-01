Farmers urged to be vigilant about stress

Farmers should be vigilant when it comes to the stress caused by the day-to-day running of a farming enterprise and should not ignore or try to contain it, a farming conference at the Virginia Show heard.

"Stress is a small word but it can be lethal," Derek Pepper of the HSE-backed organisation, Shine, told the conference.

Farmers were as likely to suffer from stress as any other occupational group and Mr Pepper warned that stress can lead to depression and bipolar conditions unless addressed.

"There is a stigma associated with stress and people tended to go into denial about it and say 'I'll be fine'," Mr Pepper explained.

"But what should be done by farmers who are under pressure is to accept they are stressed and accept the reality and then manage it."

Pepper said that the incidence of occupational stress was on the rise again since its high point during the economic crisis of 10 years ago and that the problems caused for farmers by the weather this year were not helping matters.

He urged farmers who felt they were under stress to "accept it and take a break to deal with it but never to ignore it".

Mr Pepper said there was no shame in seeking help because stress not only affected the individual but also his or her family and children.