Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 1 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers urged to be vigilant about stress

Incidence of occupational stress is on the rise again
Incidence of occupational stress is on the rise again
Derek Pepper is Regional Development Officer for the north east for Shine, a group that has been supporting those with mental health struggles for almost 40 years.

Ken Whelan

Farmers should be vigilant when it comes to the stress caused by the day-to-day running of a farming enterprise and should not ignore or try to contain it, a farming conference at the Virginia Show heard.

"Stress is a small word but it can be lethal," Derek Pepper of the HSE-backed organisation, Shine, told the conference.

Farmers were as likely to suffer from stress as any other occupational group and Mr Pepper warned that stress can lead to depression and bipolar conditions unless addressed.

"There is a stigma associated with stress and people tended to go into denial about it and say 'I'll be fine'," Mr Pepper explained.

"But what should be done by farmers who are under pressure is to accept they are stressed and accept the reality and then manage it."

Pepper said that the incidence of occupational stress was on the rise again since its high point during the economic crisis of 10 years ago and that the problems caused for farmers by the weather this year were not helping matters.

He urged farmers who felt they were under stress to "accept it and take a break to deal with it but never to ignore it".

Mr Pepper said there was no shame in seeking help because stress not only affected the individual but also his or her family and children.

Also Read

If a farmer felt affected, he should immediately seek help and that was what Shine was established for, he pointed out.

Shine is a nationwide organisation with regional offices throughout the country. All calls are treated with the utmost confidentiality, and the services provided can be used by farmers who felt they were under occupational pressure.

The organisation can be contacted at www.shine.ie or info@shine.ie.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Ned Duffy, who was injured in a farm accident in July, did some light stewarding at the Virginia Show Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'Split-second mistake' led to first accident in 54 years
Marie-Pier G. Vincent, a dairy farmer feeds her cows at in Saint-Valerien-de-Milton, southeast of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Fourth-generation Quebec dairy farmer on fear and frustration as U.S.
30/08/2018 Ballymahon, Co Longford. Mart. Lot Number 12 Weight 550Kg DOB 26/3/17 Sex Bullock Breed CHX Price €1290 Photo Brian Farrell

GALLERY: Cattle price crisis fears as plain cattle set to flood market
A Fendt 820 equipped with double Krone mowers

Creed confirms flexibilities to GLAS scheme in response to fodder issues
47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Emma Birchall, Queen of the Land 2017 at the Newbridge of Nowhere sign at St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge.

Queen of the Land and medical student on why she's on a mission to...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Dairy farmers eager to offload empty heifers