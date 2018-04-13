Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 13 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers unaware of disease risk to themselves from healthy animals

Unpasteurised or raw milk can carry harmful bacteria such as campylobacter, listeria, brucella, salmonella or E coli. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath
Unpasteurised or raw milk can carry harmful bacteria such as campylobacter, listeria, brucella, salmonella or E coli. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath
Unpasteurised or raw milk can carry harmful bacteria such as campylobacter, listeria, brucella, salmonella or E coli. Stock photo
Eilish O'Regan

Eilish O'Regan

Most farmers are unaware that healthy animals may be a source of infection for themselves or family members.

More than half surveyed also did not realise that disease can be contracted from sick poultry or pets, according to a disease watchdog, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It said that, on the other hand, farmers' knowledge of the risk to pregnant women of infection from birthing animals was high.

Younger farmers, under 45 years of age, are more likely than older groups to know what a zoonosis is - that one can catch an infection from healthy animals, from sick poultry, and from pets.

Older farmers were more likely than younger farmers to identify aborting animals as a source of infection.

One-third reported they did not wear a boiler suit or wet gear while working.

Of those who did, almost a quarter did not remove it on entering the home.

The report also pointed out a survey of farmers showed consumption of unpasteurised milk or untreated water may also put their households at risk.

Also Read

Unpasteurised or raw milk can carry harmful bacteria such as campylobacter, listeria, brucella, salmonella or E coli.

Half of Irish agricultural households also get water from a private source.

"This contrasts with private well ownership in Ireland generally, which is about 10pc.

"Well water can be vulnerable to contamination, particularly if the well is not properly constructed or protected," it said.

The Environmental Protection Agency had reported that 25pc of groundwater supplies in Ireland are contaminated with faecal coliforms from animal waste, it pointed out.

The watchdog said there was a need for further education "in plain language" to increase the awareness of potential biohazards on farms, and practical measures to reduce zoonotic infection.

Irish Independent

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Sean Vaughan pictured on the family farm in Kilbane, Co Clare. Photo: Liam Burke, Press 22

This farmer's life was transformed by a kidney transplant - Now he’s giving...
President Michael D Higgins

Opinion: Michael D goes back to his roots in the heart of point-to-point
Trainer Donnchadh Doyle inspecting one of the lots on offer at the August National Hunt Sale at Tattersalls. Photo: Healy Racing

Midas touch - The farmer's sons who are the go-to-men for elite of national...
The Prince of Wales meets sisters he boarded with when he was 17 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

Charles reunited with sisters more than 50 years after dairy farm stay
The goats stuck on the bridge with rescuers coming to save them (Pennsylvania Turnpike/Facebook)

These giddy goats had to be saved from a bridge after they got stuck

Veterinary medicine is not for the faint hearted, but for this farmer's daughter...
Aaron Williams

Lifeboat volunteer turns his hand to farming for a Big Week on the Farm


Top Stories

Cattle in the sheds at Rory McEvoys farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath 4/4/18

Long-suffering farmers are set to suffer a little longer though warm...

EU should be addressing 'complete stranglehold' that the factories have on...
The 120ac holding and farm buildings are located at Ballinacor, 20km west of Mullingar

Midlands fattening ground with 'immense potential' guided at just €5,800 per...

Farmers reminded to return their 2018 BPS form online
Shane O'Loughlin of the ICMSA

Banks urged to take 'reasonable' approach on loans
Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis leaving 10 Downing Street, London, after a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Small border farms may get tax-free status - UK Brexit Secretary
Gordon Warren from Rosdillig, Co Carlow was lucky enough to be able to get some ploughing done last week. Met Eireann says soil in most parts of the country is saturated and poorly drained. Photo Roger Jones.

Alarm bells are ringing but weather data suggests we are over the worst