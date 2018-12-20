Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 20 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers told to step up their exercise regimes

'Small changes can make a dramatic difference'
'Small changes can make a dramatic difference'
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Walking 10,000 steps a day may not be enough exercise for farmers if they aren't increasing intensity or breaking a sweat.

Researchers from Teagasc, UCD and WIT recruited 15 farmers to take part in a study to measure their physical activity using fitness trackers.

The study found that farmers underestimated the amount of steps they took, with 14,000 being the daily average achieved by farmers in the study.

UCD's Dr Caitriona Cunningham said that while achieving over 10,000 steps a day is good, farmers need to engage in high-level intensity exercise in order to stay in shape.

"It's a small group of farmers so we have to be careful how we analyse the data," she said.

"Farmers still need to break a sweat even if they are getting all the steps. If they are doing 150 minutes worth of steps around the farm they still need to do high-intensity exercise.

"There needs to be some level of challenge in there, and strengthening exercises should also be completed."

Carlow IT's Noel Richardson added that while there's "a benefit to being active, there are better gains and better return for the more cardio activity you do outside the farm".

Also Read

With many farmers set to receive the likes of Fitbits in their Christmas stockings, Dr Cunningham pointed out that while these devices are good for promoting exercise, she reminded them that it must be coupled with intense exercise.

"Whatever prompts exercise is a good idea. Sometimes when people get a new gadget there is enthusiasm around it but this fades," she said.

"If it's getting you to move that's great, but you still need moderate-intensity exercise - preferably away from the farm."

Dr Cunningham added that farmers should ask themselves if there's an option to walk rather than using a quad.

Activity

Teagasc health and safety specialist Dr John McNamara said that this study only examined farmers' movement during the month of June and added that it would be worth doing a whole year's study to get the full picture of farmers' physical activity.

"The steps farmers are taking in June may not be the same amount of steps taken in December," he said.

"Forty three per cent of farmers are overweight compared to 36pc nationally, and 17pc of farmers are obese compared to 14pc, so farmers need to ensure that they are doing exercise outside of farming. If farmers are healthier there will be less accidents on farms, which is another major benefit."

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

The tractors lined up ready to go.

Watch: Epic scenes of Kerry tractor run that raised €40,000
For sale: The famous Luggala estate in Wicklow which has played host to many stars

State would only buy €28m Luggala estate if asking price 'fell to within a certain...
Nisha Joy and Colette Ryan from CareBright which cares for 800 people in rural Limerick. Photo: Kevin Byrne

'We support people in their homes for as long as possible'
Ready for Christmas: David McEvoy (right) and his father Jim of Termonfeckin Delicious in Co Louth with one of their thousands of turkeys. Photo: Arthur Carron

Chat, football and a bed in the shed: how to rear a tasty turkey
Outstanding in their field: Stephen Conway, Carlow. Photos: Ian Shipley and Jan Golden

Foxy farmers: Agricultural Adonises star in 10th edition of charity calendar
The Kells Viaduct on the Ring of Kerry where the Dublin to Cahersiveen train passed by Dingle Bay. The last train to cross the bridge was in 1960. The route is one of the proposed 'greenway routes' for walkers and cyclists.

Bitter row over planned Kerry Greenway continues

Macra na Feirme to carry out national consultation of members in wake...


Top Stories

MII warned that it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Meat factories warn of ‘catastrophic’ collapse of meat sector from no-...
The UK takes 50pc of our beef exports – worth more than €1bn – and the imposition of extra tariffs onto these products, along with possible border checks, would fundamentally price us out of the market. Photo: GETTY

Margaret Donnelly: 'UK crashing out would be a real hammer blow to...
Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep factories: Rapid recovery after stores flood system
Documents suggest that border checks on live animals will have to take place from Brexit Day onwards Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Live animals may have to undergo border checks in event of no-deal...
John Hayes, Kildimo, who was shot in June 2017 by Ted O'Donoghue (inset).

Farmer faces prison for shooting neighbour and his dog, Lassie, over...
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Ag committee Brexit report recommends supplementing CAP funding from the...
Stock Image: Getty Images/Caiaimage

Agreement on unfair trading practices in the food supply chain will protect all EU...