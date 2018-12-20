Farmers told to step up their exercise regimes

Walking 10,000 steps a day may not be enough exercise for farmers if they aren't increasing intensity or breaking a sweat.

Researchers from Teagasc, UCD and WIT recruited 15 farmers to take part in a study to measure their physical activity using fitness trackers.

The study found that farmers underestimated the amount of steps they took, with 14,000 being the daily average achieved by farmers in the study.

UCD's Dr Caitriona Cunningham said that while achieving over 10,000 steps a day is good, farmers need to engage in high-level intensity exercise in order to stay in shape.

"It's a small group of farmers so we have to be careful how we analyse the data," she said.

"Farmers still need to break a sweat even if they are getting all the steps. If they are doing 150 minutes worth of steps around the farm they still need to do high-intensity exercise.

"There needs to be some level of challenge in there, and strengthening exercises should also be completed."

Carlow IT's Noel Richardson added that while there's "a benefit to being active, there are better gains and better return for the more cardio activity you do outside the farm".