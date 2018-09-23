Farm Ireland
Farmers still have stigma about mental health issues

Farmers are still reluctant to open up about mental health issues. Picture posed
Claire Fox

Farmers are still reluctant to open up about mental health issues, which they view as a sign of weakness, it has been claimed.

"Nearly every group in society can talk about mental health, but I feel farmers see it as a form of weakness - which it's not, it's part of life," Finola Colgan of Mental Health Ireland told last week's meeting of the Department of Agriculture's Interagency Fodder Group.

ICSA rural development chair Seamus Sherlock added that farm organisations need to work together to reach out to farmers, particularly to older drystock farmers who may be the least likely to seek out help.

"It's usually the wife or the partner who rings first on behalf of the other half but it's the other half I'd be worried about, and fellas living alone," said Mr Sherlock.

"Drystock farmers living alone are under severe pressure, and in fairness every farm organisation is working together on this. We're never going to reach everybody but we have to do our best to reach as many as possible."

Training

Tom Canning from the Agricultural Consultants Association told the meeting that mandatory professional training needed to be introduced as part of the criteria to qualify for the Basic Payment. This would encourage social interaction among farmers, he said.

"One of the hardest things we find when dealing with farmers is actually getting them to meet us. Lakelands and Teagasc were involved in a brilliant event on the fodder crisis about six weeks ago and the turnout was extremely poor," said Mr Canning.

Also Read

"We have the KT (Knowledge Transfer) groups - maybe we should look at farmers having to do compulsory Continued Professional Development (CPD) training. If they were made interesting they would allow for social interaction, which would benefit farmers."

Indo Farming

