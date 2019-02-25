Judge David Waters has refused Kerry County Council access to four separate sections of land along the South Kerry Greenway for investigation works, following a lengthy hearing.

Farmers say 'compensation is no answer to damage' as access for Greenway work is refused

The case, which has been before the court on a number of occasions, continued last week.

Council engineer Conor Culloo gave evidence on the type of works required; how the works will be carried out; and how the council would access the lands to carry out the works. He also told the court that any damage caused would be made good by compensation.

However, the legal team for some of the landowners said compensation was "no answer to damage".

Landowners blocked Kerry County Council (KCC) from carrying out the investigation works, and KCC's civil action was brought to seek a warrant to enter four separate sections of land to carry out soil and drainage tests for the project.

The court had previously heard that the works are "not essential, but desirable".

Four landowners are involved - James Sheehan, Curra, Glenbeigh; James Dominic Michael Moriarty, Drom West, Glenbeigh; Patrick Murphy, Gornagree, Kells; and Paul O'Shea, also of Gornagree, Kells - as all have refused access to Kerry County Council.

The works include the extraction of soil for the purpose of ground investigations and a drainage survey of the lands.