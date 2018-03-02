Farm Ireland
Farmers reminded that safety should be their top priority

Pictured at Kilbraney, Co. Wexford with tractors even finding the going tough. Picture: Patrick Browne
A horses in snow covered field in Athy, Co Kildare as the severe weather conditions continue. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Margaret Donnelly

Farmers are being reminded that their safety should be their top priority, as many struggle with no power and large snow drifts, making working conditions particularly dangerous.

Farmers around the country have been battling with severe snow falls, with many drifts of snow one and two meters high. Farmers in the east and south of the country were particularly hit with heavy snow fall with many even failing to get through the drifts with tractors.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted today saying that the weather poses huge challenges to the farming community.

"While we understand that farming life goes on regardless of the weather, I would ask farmers to exercise extreme caution. The farmer is the most important asset on any farm," he said.

The Health and Safety Authority too, asked farmers to ensure they have a fully charged phone if they are venturing out and to tell someone where they are going and at what time they are due back. It also advised that all roof work or clearing of snow from heights should be left for when the ice thaws.

Meanwhile many farmers are without power and running water, while milk collections are proving impossible for many processors due to the road conditions.

Met Eireann has said that tonight will continue to be cold, with further outbreaks of snow, especially over the midlands, north and eastern counties.

A thaw is expected over the weekend it said today, but that brings possible flooding in some parts.

Online Editors

