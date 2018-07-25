Farmers protest over threat of CPOs to acquire land for greenways

Some 150 farmers from Cavan to Cork marched around Kerry County Council headquarters on Tuesday chanting “Greenways Yes, CPOs No”

The national protest by the IFA began at lunchtime- and the solemn chant sounding like a decade of the rosary, took place intermittently for over an hour.

Kerry County Council's decision to compulsory purchase land for a greenway in south Kerry had put fear into farmers across the country, protestors from Wicklow to Galway and Westmeath said.

If one local authority got away with using the CPO mechanism to acquire lands without an owner’s consent for cycle ways through farms, then other councils would follow suit, and it was feared the CPO would be widely employed to acquire privately owned land.

Laois IFA chairman Francie Gorman said what drew more than 100 farmers to Kerry was the word “CPO”, which he said was the worst word any farmer could hear.

“The word CPO gets people’s backs up. It sets people’s antennae off. If CPOs are used for greenways, what else will they be used for?”

It should be reserved for major infrastructure projects like main roads, Mr Gorman said.

A “blueway” cycleway along the canal was planned for Laois and Kildare on lands owned by Inland Waterways and roads bodies. Large scale tillage farmers feared their access to farms would be blocked by parked cars; emergency services would have difficulty getting to people and the effect of bicycles speeding along was not being fully appreciated.