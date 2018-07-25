Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers protest over threat of CPOs to acquire land for greenways

Farmers are protesting at what they say in a 'heavy handed' approach to acquiring land. Pic: Don MacMonagle
Farmers are protesting at what they say in a 'heavy handed' approach to acquiring land. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Anne Lucey

Some 150 farmers from Cavan to Cork marched around Kerry County Council headquarters on Tuesday chanting “Greenways Yes, CPOs No”

The national protest by the IFA began at  lunchtime- and the solemn chant sounding   like a decade of the rosary,  took place intermittently  for over an  hour.

Kerry County Council's decision  to compulsory purchase  land  for a greenway in south Kerry had put fear into  farmers across the country, protestors from Wicklow to Galway and Westmeath said.

If one local authority got away with using  the CPO mechanism  to acquire lands without an owner’s consent  for cycle ways through farms, then other councils would follow suit, and  it was feared the CPO would be widely employed to acquire privately owned land.

Laois IFA chairman Francie Gorman said what drew more than 100 farmers to Kerry  was the word “CPO”, which he said was the worst word any farmer could hear.

“The word CPO gets people’s backs up. It sets people’s antennae off.  If CPOs are used for greenways, what else will they be used for?”

It should be reserved for major infrastructure  projects  like main roads, Mr Gorman said.

A “blueway” cycleway along the canal  was planned for Laois and Kildare on lands owned by  Inland Waterways and  roads bodies. Large scale tillage farmers feared their access to farms would be blocked by parked cars; emergency services would have difficulty getting to people and the effect of bicycles speeding along was not being fully appreciated. 

Also Read

Kerry is being seen as a test case by farmers across the country, protestors from Cork to Wicklow said.

The 32 kms Kells to Renard greenway, along the old railway line, was the first in the country to be announced in 2014 by then Environment Minister Alan Kelly and was to be a world class facility. However it has failed to get off the ground.

Around 40 of 170 landowners in South Kerry have not reached agreement on sections with the council.

Division of farms, and loss of privacy were issues, but the greenway itself was not being objected to.

Management’s early warning it would use the CPO – in February 2015  just months after the greenway was announced, had caused great upset, Morgan Lyne a landowner in Kells on the Ring of Kerry.

In West Cork, greenways were being planned from Bandon to Drimologue, and Cork to Bantry said Cornie Buckely, local chair of the IFA. Farmers supported walkways in west Cork but there had to be proper consultation, he said.

IFA deputy president Richard Kennedy accused Kerry of “bypassing” the spirit of the Greenways strategy announced last Friday which was centred on a consultative sensitive approach. What took place in Kerry had been a dictat.

The successful Waterford Greenway and the Great Western Greenway had been  co-designed with landowners and this was the way to go.

“We are here to put down a marker. No council in Kerry or any other part of the country can force their way through. It’s not the way to go,” Mr Kennedy said.

Agronomists  might be used up with an acceptable solution to routes,  because there would always be a resolution .

“Bicycles do go around corners – it’s not rocket science,” Mr Kennedy  said.

A letter of protest addressed to Kerry County Chief executive Moira Murrell who  has agreed to meet with representatives.

Meanwhile in a statement the council said the greenway was “a key strategic project”  and a top priority for the council for south Kerry  an areas suffering depopulation.

The council said there had been “detailed, lengthy and comprehensive engagement “ with  and when it could not reach agreement with all landowners,  decided to acquire the land by CPO .

Meanwhile, An Bord Pleanala said the full CPO application has  yet to be lodged by the council.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Number of high fliers at Teagasc earning over €100,000 increases to 26
There are reports of high prices for straw

Harvest yields will be down by 600,000t predict Teagasc
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

'I fought tooth and nail to protect Direct Payments' Commissioner...
Mr Trump, bearing a ‘make our farmers great again’ cap (AP)

Trump to offer US farmers billions to ease trade pain
A number of safeguards have been put in place to ensure the system cannot be abused under the new Fair Deal overhaul

Fair Deal overhaul set to help farming families
One in four people stating that they do not know enough to trust farmers entirely when it comes to milk production,

40% of consumers don't fully trust dairy processors as more turn to dairy...
An industrial relations dispute involving the country's vets could escalate into a full-blown strike that would close slaughter plants, Veterinary Ireland has claimed

Vets warn of all-out strike at meat plants