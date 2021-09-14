Farmers not restricted on burning own timber

Landowners will not be prevented from burning their own timber for firewood

Landowners will not be restricted from burning their own timber for firewood under new air-quality standards for domestic solid fuels, it has emerged.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications confirmed to Farming Independent that the regulations will “only apply to the sale or distribution of timber”.

It follows confirmation from Environment Minister Eamon Ryan that, in order to accommodate those with turf-cutting rights, no ban on the burning of “sod peat” will be introduced. However, a regulatory regime to reduce its harm in more urbanised areas is “under examination”.

After receiving over 3,500 submissions on the matter, the Green Party leader said legislation is being drafted to ensure that, from 2022, coal, coal-based products, any manufactured solid fuel or peat briquettes will be required to have a smoke emission rate of less than 10g/hour, reducing to 5g/hour by 2025.

The sulphur content permitted for all fuels will be reduced from 2pc to 1pc; wood sold in single units under 2m cubed will be required to have a moisture content of 25pc or less; and wet wood sold over these volumes will be required to come with instructions for the purchaser on how to dry this wood.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice welcomed the recognition of turf cutters’ rights, but vowed to keep the measures “under review”.

“The caveat of the potential introduction of a regulatory regime to supposedly reduce the burning of turf in more urbanised areas needs to be closely monitored,” he said.

When asked if the regulations will impact farmers that cut and burn their own timber for firewood a department spokesperson said: “No restrictions to prevent any landowner from burning their own timber for firewood for their own use are being introduced. The regulations will apply to the sale or distribution of timber. Timber should always be dried before use, in order to reduce the level of harmful emissions to our air. Wet wood is significantly more polluting in terms of health impacts and carbon emissions and, as farmers are well aware, burns far less efficiently than dried wood.

“This is why new standards are being introduced for firewood that is placed on the Irish market from September 2022. The vast majority of farmers know how to season timber well, and are generally not located in urban areas where the build-up of particulates is of most concern.”