Farmers need to stop allowing their work to cause long-lasting health problems and become a generally healthier people, a conference on farmer health has heard.

Senior inspector with the Health and Safety Authority, Pat Griffin, told the seminar in Kilkenny that, in the past, the emphasis in Ireland was on farm safety rather than farmer health and the HSA has been working to change that.

“We need to do more about health,” Mr Griffin said. “If you watch farmers going into a mart anywhere in this country, there’s a lot of them crooked and a lot of them dragging legs and they have got back pain and health has often been badly, badly affected by farming. We need to become a healthier people.” The HSA inspector was speaking at an event on Wednesday on “practical wellbeing for farming and rural communities” organised by the rural industries section of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) and approved by the Department of Agriculture.

He pointed out that 550 people have died on our farms in the last 27 years, since he joined the HSA, and added that the catalogue of death and injury, “and indeed ill-health,” in agriculture has to stop. Academic and researcher Diana Van Doorn, who was one of those selected for a Teagasc Walsh Fellowship to further her research in agriculture, pointed out that while surveys have shown better health outcomes for farmers in some continental European countries, because of the benefits of working outdoors and getting regular exercise through work, this is not the case in some countries including Australia and Ireland.