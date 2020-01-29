Farmers in west Tipperary fear potential livestock losses from stray bullets as deer poachers leave 'carnage' in their wake

The farmer says the majority of the remains appear to belong to young deer.

Some body parts were found on a country lane dividing the farmer's land from a privately owned forestry plantation, with the main pile of severed limbs discovered on the forestry itself.

The farmer, who asked not to be identified, says local people live in fear of stray bullets and at least one cow in the locality was killed by poachers in recent months.

"When I got out of the tractor I could see that there were legs and heads on the side of the road, and in over the wall, there was maybe 80 legs or more," he said.

"The place was full of legs and heads, the whole thing was just disgusting. A lot of them seemed to be young deer, from what I could tell.

Grisly discovery: bones from deer carcases dumped in a forest in west Tipperary

"I really don't know what happened - did they [the poachers] butcher the deer at that spot or come back and dump them there?

"It was freshly done, it definitely was. It must have been a massacre done over a couple of nights."

According to the farmer, poachers are common in the area and are a danger to local livestock.

"I see them here at night. You can see the lamps going when you'd be out looking after the cows or whatever. They'd come out at about 11pm or 12. The whole place lights up and you'd see beams flying up and down the field," he said.

"A neighbour of mine had a cow shot. They come onto any of the land that is accessible.

"There is a big worry over stray bullets. If you are firing a high-powered rifle at night, who knows where the bullet is going to end up?

Silencers

"All it takes is one stray bullet - these people are shooting in the dark. These rifles are powerful, they can kill at a mile.

"If you had someone out walking at night, you just don't know what could happen.

"A lot of these guys are going around with night-vision scopes and silencers, they can shoot any amount of deer. There is no sport in that, it's just butchery."

A number of deer hunters also shoot legally in the area, and the farmer claims that illegal poachers are giving all hunters a bad name.

"I have people who I allow into my land hunting deer. They are 100pc above board, they come in and take maybe one or two deer and they are happy," he said.

"But if this carnage continues, they are not going to be able to come in and get a shot. All the deer will be wiped out during the night. I don't know what can be done to stop this but people are not happy about it."

Local gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about illegal deer hunting in the west Tipperary area to contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111."

