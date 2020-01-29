Farmers in west Tipperary fear potential livestock losses from stray bullets as deer poachers leave 'carnage' in their wake

 

Illegal hunters are using high-powered rifles that can fell animals from over a mile away say local farmers
Illegal hunters are using high-powered rifles that can fell animals from over a mile away say local farmers
Grisly discovery: bones from deer carcases dumped in a forest in west Tipperary

Andrew Hamilton

More than 80 severed deer limbs and heads have been discovered on forestry in west Tipperary. The gruesome remains were uncovered by a local farmer who says the area has been plagued by deer poaching in recent months.

The farmer, who asked not to be identified, says local people live in fear of stray bullets and at least one cow in the locality was killed by poachers in recent months.

Some body parts were found on a country lane dividing the farmer's land from a privately owned forestry plantation, with the main pile of severed limbs discovered on the forestry itself.

The farmer says the majority of the remains appear to belong to young deer.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"When I got out of the tractor I could see that there were legs and heads on the side of the road, and in over the wall, there was maybe 80 legs or more," he said.

"The place was full of legs and heads, the whole thing was just disgusting. A lot of them seemed to be young deer, from what I could tell.

Grisly discovery: bones from deer carcases dumped in a forest in west Tipperary
Grisly discovery: bones from deer carcases dumped in a forest in west Tipperary

"I really don't know what happened - did they [the poachers] butcher the deer at that spot or come back and dump them there?

"It was freshly done, it definitely was. It must have been a massacre done over a couple of nights."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

According to the farmer, poachers are common in the area and are a danger to local livestock.

"I see them here at night. You can see the lamps going when you'd be out looking after the cows or whatever. They'd come out at about 11pm or 12. The whole place lights up and you'd see beams flying up and down the field," he said.

"A neighbour of mine had a cow shot. They come onto any of the land that is accessible.

"There is a big worry over stray bullets. If you are firing a high-powered rifle at night, who knows where the bullet is going to end up?

Silencers

"All it takes is one stray bullet - these people are shooting in the dark. These rifles are powerful, they can kill at a mile.

"If you had someone out walking at night, you just don't know what could happen.

"A lot of these guys are going around with night-vision scopes and silencers, they can shoot any amount of deer. There is no sport in that, it's just butchery."

A number of deer hunters also shoot legally in the area, and the farmer claims that illegal poachers are giving all hunters a bad name.

"I have people who I allow into my land hunting deer. They are 100pc above board, they come in and take maybe one or two deer and they are happy," he said.

"But if this carnage continues, they are not going to be able to come in and get a shot. All the deer will be wiped out during the night. I don't know what can be done to stop this but people are not happy about it."

Local gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about illegal deer hunting in the west Tipperary area to contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111."

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

Carla Ferreira and her husband Miguel Pereira live in Dublin and are buying a cottage in Co Sligo. Photo: Bryan Meade

'We always wanted to live in the countryside, but with our jobs it just...
Thomas Reid

Farmer to challenge plans for Intel’s €3.6bn expansion
John and Mary Sheehan launching the annual Sunrise Tractor run to raise funds for mental health services. Photo by Christy Riordan

Farmers need to look after their mental health
Pat Lalor, chairman of the Project committee, Michael Duignan, RTE's Ella McSweeney, Charlie Redmond and Larry Fleming, (president of Tullamore Lions Club at the launch of Hooves 4 Hospice)

Wanted: farmers to help raise funds for midlands Hospice
(Stock picture)

Concern over inbreeding levels in racehorses
Blaze: Firefighters tackle one of the massive bush fires engulfing New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade via AP

'Several fires are completely out of control - Three farmers Down...
Stock photo

Young man accused of trespassing in farm sheds claimed he was having romantic...


Top Stories

Photo: Brian Farrell

Store lamb finishers enjoy €20-25/head windfall
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Ian Marshall: High standards will be Ireland's saving grace in face of Brexit
Pat McCormack

Farmers need two-year CAP transition - ICMSA
Joys in the Hood: The restored Victorian Manor was once owned by Robin Hood actor Richard Greene

To the manor born for €3.4m - A sporting and agricultural estate...
File photo

Factories: All rosy in the garden as prices scorch upwards
Roscommon Mart Photo Brian Farrell

Massive gamble on stock at the marts as buyers ignore stagnant factory...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Simon Coveney visit the Mart in Fermoy Co. Cork to to set out their agricultural policy. Local farmer Mary Twomey-Casey from Glanworth, Co. Cork meets the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, Minister for Agricullture Michael Creed and local candidate Pa O’Driscoll.Photo: Douglas O’Connor.

Fine Gael facing rural revolt at the ballot box