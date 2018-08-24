Farm Ireland
Friday 24 August 2018

Farmers express deep concern at the planned closure of over 160 rural post offices

Hundreds turned out in Sligo to protest against the closure of rural post offices. Photo: James Connolly
Hundreds turned out in Sligo to protest against the closure of rural post offices. Photo: James Connolly
FarmIreland Team

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has expressed deep concern at the planned closure of over 160 rural post offices by An Post.

The farm body said the decision by An Post, coupled with the failure of Government to deliver "functional rural broadband" highlighted the continuing undermining of rural Ireland.

"Since the economic crash, rural Ireland has seen an ongoing reduction in services that if left unchallenged will see large areas of our countryside, especially in the west, turned into a gigantic forest park," said INHFA spokesperson Vincent Roddy.

Mr Roddy said the Government should be investing in the post office network rather than closing it down.

"One option we could look at is adding to our citizen advice service and incorporating it in our post offices.

"This would help many people who currently struggle to get answers from many Government departments who mistakenly believe that an online service is a public service," he said.

Mr Roddy suggested that people should be allowed to pay their motor tax or renew driving licenses in post offices. The decision to close a raft of rural post offices has provoked an angry reaction right around the country, with a major protest held in Sligo on Saturday last.

Hundreds of people turned out at the protest that made its way from from Connaughton Road down to the GPO on O'Connell Street in Sligo town.

