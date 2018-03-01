Farmers are swapping their wellies for yoga this spring

Mike O’Shea who is a suckler farmer in South Kerry told RTE’s SixOne News that he started yoga in an effort to keep his body in shape and that most of the class he attends is made up of farmers.

“Half of them are farmers working hard in the buildings doing physical work. It’ll keep the body in shape. It’s good for the knees. It brings back the back,” he said.

Mike also added that yoga offers an alternative to the pub as a way for farmers to socialise.

“I live on my own, that’s the main reason. It’s an excuse to get out of the house. I’m not a man for the bar. Rural isolation is a big problem. If you don’t get out you’ll be abandoned,” he said.