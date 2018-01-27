Farmers and homeowners fear Shannon will flood as heavy rain continues to fall

Homeowners along the River Shannon fear their properties will be flooded again if the ESB continues to release water from the river in the same volumes at Ardnacrusha and Parteen Weir.

Residents in Clare and Limerick say water levels on the Shannon have risen significantly over the last week with roads and transport affected in a number of areas.

Met Éireann and the ESB projected a rainfall total of 22mm, but residents along the Shannon say that over the last six days 40mm of rain fell. Residents in Clonlara and Castleconnell in the south Shannon welcomed the ESB’s management of the water discharge at Ardnacrusha and Parteen Weir, but many landowners believe their homes will be affected by the persistent heavy rainfall in the next seven to 10 days.

Half John Curley’s 70-acre farm at Clonown, Roscommon is submerged in water, and Westmeath County Council predicts the level of the Shannon will rise by an inch in the coming days. Speaking to Shannonside FM, Curley said if the rain keeps falling as it has been, there going to be a repeat of flooding in the area in 2015-16.

Donal Hynes who farms near Annacotty, Co Limerick estimates that he lost a quarter of his productive land for the year due to winter flooding in 2016. Picture: Sean Curtin/Fusionshooters.