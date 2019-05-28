A farmer who almost died after being overcome by slurry gas nearly a year ago is raising funds for the NI Air Ambulance after it saved his life.

Farmer who survived slurry gas accident set to hold tractor run in bid to raise funds for Air Ambulance

George Haslett (44) from Claudy collapsed while attempting to rescue lambs from a shed after he mixed hen slurry on June 16 last year.

His father Ronnie (79) found him lying outside the building with a lamb in his arms.

"I had lambs in the shed and I should've put them out before I mixed the slurry but the fumes got hold of me," Mr Haslett recalled.

It was the second time he had come close to losing his life on the farm - 38 years previously he nearly drowned after falling into the same slurry tank.

Following last year's accident doctors told his family his chances of his survival were slim.

Mr Haslett, who is married to Ashley (43) and has a son Matthew (15), was left with a brain injury, but has managed to walk and talk again after months of rehabilitation.

He said he is "thankful to be alive" and has described his survival as "a miracle".