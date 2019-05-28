Farmer who survived slurry gas accident set to hold tractor run in bid to raise funds for Air Ambulance

George Haslett
George Haslett

Lauren Harte

A farmer who almost died after being overcome by slurry gas nearly a year ago is raising funds for the NI Air Ambulance after it saved his life.

George Haslett (44) from Claudy collapsed while attempting to rescue lambs from a shed after he mixed hen slurry on June 16 last year.

His father Ronnie (79) found him lying outside the building with a lamb in his arms.

"I had lambs in the shed and I should've put them out before I mixed the slurry but the fumes got hold of me," Mr Haslett recalled.

It was the second time he had come close to losing his life on the farm - 38 years previously he nearly drowned after falling into the same slurry tank.

Following last year's accident doctors told his family his chances of his survival were slim.

Mr Haslett, who is married to Ashley (43) and has a son Matthew (15), was left with a brain injury, but has managed to walk and talk again after months of rehabilitation.

He said he is "thankful to be alive" and has described his survival as "a miracle".

Also Read

"At the first MRI scan the doctors said there would be very little chance of improvement," he recalled.

"While you could say that I've proved them wrong since then, I believe it's God who has done that - but it has been a miracle.

"My speech was lost for a while but thankfully it has come back, although it's much slower.

"At the minute I'm using a walking aid and take my wheelchair if I'm going any long distance. I can walk but my balance and stability isn't great."

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, were scrambled to the scene that day, where medics worked on him before he was transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital by road.

Now he wants to show his gratitude to those who came to his aid by organising a charity tractor run on the eve of the first anniversary of his accident.

"I just want to give something back because, without a doubt, I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the Air Ambulance," he explained.

"The health service kept me in hospital for nine months until I was discharged in March. Towards the end I was spending five days a week in hospital, learning to walk again and then getting home at weekends.

"I owe a big debt to the doctors and nurses for all the care I have received."

Mr Haslett worked as a contract manager in Castledawson before his accident and is determined to get his life back to normal again.

"It could have been death just as easy in my case and I have been fortunate in lots of ways," he said.

"My life has changed big time but I'm thankful to be alive.

"I'm optimistic about the future and I still believe that one day I'll be able to walk independently again. I lost my driving licence due to the injury but if doctors are happy with my recovery then I can apply for it again next month."

Mr Haslett's charity tractor run for NI Air Ambulance takes place on Saturday, June 15, with registration from midday and tractors setting off at 1pm sharp from Banagher Presbyterian Church.

The cost is £20 per tractor. Anyone who wishes to donate and cannot attend can visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ashley-haslett

Online Editors





More in Rural Life

Clogherhead Michael O Brien RS

Generous legacy by Wexford farmer helps fund new lifeboat
Portlaoise farmer Willie Aird (Fine Gael) re-elected to Laois County Council on Sunday evening while topping the poll with 1573 votes. He is pictured milking his 100 cows on his farm beside O'Moore Park 30 minutes after being elected. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Farmer back milking cows in his town centre farm 30 minutes after...
caption

Why this mobile farm doesn't sugarcoat the realities of farming even when...
In terms of investment, employment, education and health, broadband is vital to keeping a pulse in rural communities.(stock photo)

Jim O'Brien: 'Yes, the price of rural broadband is huge, but the prize is...
Stock Image

Farmers seven times more likely to suffer from heart disease
FILE PHOTO: A farmer checks the teeth of some Jacobs sheep at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Farmers seven times more susceptible to cardiovascular disease
Richard Bruton: Responded to criticism of the broadband plan. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Broadband still value for money even if only 10pc of farmers use it - Bruton


Top Stories

The scene of two ATM robberies in Kells County Meath Pic: Mark Condren

'This is where the majority of their money comes from' - Cattle rustling...
Teagasc director Gerry Boyle

Gerry Boyle: 'The dairy calf-to-beef system should be more profitable...
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Green wave: farmers in firing line of climate policy
Green party leader Eamon Ryan and Green Party MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh, at the Castlebar count centre for the Midlands-Northwest. McHugh polled well in the European elections but may lose out in the race for the final seat. Photo: Mark Condren

John Downing: Green shoots fail to take root in farming heartlands
Kevin O Hanlon spreading slurry on his farm at Ballywilliam, Co Wexford Photo: Roger Jones

Farmers demand rethink on 'unfair' nitrates plans
Farmer testing the silage crop

Cut early, cut often - The better-quality silage from an early cut will save...
Cattle at Kilkenny mart this week. Photo: Roger Jones

Kill numbers help factories turn screw on farmers