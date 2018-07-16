Farmer walks the length of Ireland to fight cancer

Not many would travel the length of the country by foot these days, especially during a heatwave, but that’s exactly what one Meath pig farm manager recently did.

Martin Sheridan (45) from Moylagh carried out a 498km walk from the tip of the country in Malin Head in Co Donegal to the picturesque village of Sneem in Co Kerry in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Martin completed the challenge when the country was experiencing record high temperatures of up to 32C, and he managed to raise a remarkable €12,000.

He says he decided to complete the challenge for the charity in memory of his father-in-law Michael Smith, who died from oesophagal cancer.

“He was only 43 when he died. I just wanted to raise funds for such an important charity. The challenge was hard but when you hear stories of people who have undergone treatment for cancer, that’s obviously much worse,” says Martin, who is manages a pig farm across the county border in Cavan.

The towns and villages that Martin crossed on his journey along the way included: Enniskillen, Drumlish, Ballyahown, Nenagh and the Molls Gap on the Ring of Kerry.

Martin adds that his wife Nicole and sons were a great support along the way and that he met wonderful people on his travels.

“I’ve done marathons before and other walks but never anything like this,” he says. “When people heard that I’d be passing through they stood out to greet me in towns.