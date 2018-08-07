Farmer reverses tractor and 30ft trailer into the record books

Paddy Kennedy broke records last weekend after reversing his tractor and 30ft trailer 30km to raise funds for three separate charities.

The Carlow father reversed his tractor and trailer for over two and a half hours starting his journey in I.T. Carlow, passing through three townlands and finishing at his final destination in Mount Leinster Rangers GAA Club in Borris, Co Carlow.

Paddy reversed both tractor and trailer through crooked bridges, bad bends and roundabouts guided by local stewards, volunteers from his local club and followed by local Gardaí.

“Whenever I could I pulled in to let the traffic pass but in parts especially some bridges which were tricky,” said Paddy. “The traffic was back a mile on the road until I was able to manoeuvre the trailer and pull up again.”

“I took it in my stride,” said Paddy when asked about the difficulty of it. “All tractor drivers should be able to back a trailer,” he said.

“We’re still collecting but we’re hoping to have raised €6-7,000 for our worthy charities,” said Paddy.

The funds will be equally divided between the MLR GAA club, which recently bought a 9-acre field for new pitches, The Irish Cancer Society which helped many of the club’s families in recent years and also The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Paddy recorded the event live on his Facebook page and which only breaks for 100 metres when he pulled into the Royal Oak, 14km into the journey and lost coverage. Paddy never left the tractor but was able to stop from time to time for physio. The Carlow farmer lost his leg in a tractor accident a few years ago.