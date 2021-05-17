Farmer relief as plans for ‘needless’ road to midlands holiday resort scrapped

Distressing: Alan Farrell in his 'bird cover' field which would have been affected by the proposed road. Photo: Brian Farrell

John Kelly at his shed which would have been replaced by the proposed road through Forgney, Co Longford. Photos: Brian Farrell

Olive and Aidan McCormack pictured with Alan Farrell (left) and John Kelly on land which would have been affected by a new road through Forgney, Co Longford. Photo: Brian Farrell

Plans to realign a regional road that leads to Center Parcs Longford Forest have been scrapped following push back from up to a dozen local beef and sheep farmers who objected to the proposed project, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this year, farmers in the vicinity of the 1.5km stretch of the R392 in Forgney, a small rural townland near Ballymahon, told the Farming Independent how the proposed construction of a new access road to the resort could “destroy” their livelihoods and “undo generations of hard work”.

The farmers, along with a number of local councillors, insisted that “a better option” was available and, following the closure of the public consultation process on the project, it appears that Longford County Council have heeded their battle cry.

In a statement a spokesperson for Longford County Council said: “Longford County Council has engaged in a public consultation process with the local community in Forgney with regard to a realignment and improvement of the R392 at this location.

“The local community has voiced considerable opposition to many of the improvement options proposed.

“As such, in light of the strong feelings of the community, Longford County Council is reassessing the proposals for this scheme and is now considering localised improvements to the R392.

“These improvements will be developed with a view to progressing the design of the scheme over the coming months.”