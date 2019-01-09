Farmer receives garda warning about patrolling roads around land with shotgun

Gardaí have told a farmer that he cannot patrol the roads around his farm with a shotgun to protect his sheep against attacks by dogs accompanying hillwalkers.

North Sligo farmer Andy 'The Bull' McSharry hit the headlines this week when he said he would shoot dead any dogs found with or without a lead on his land.

In an interview with the 'North West Today Show' on Ocean FM, Mr McSharry, from Gleniff, said he was patrolling the roads around his home with a double-barrel shotgun, warning dog owners what he would do if their animals were found on his land.

Mr McSharry said this was on foot of two recent sheep kills in the area, something he had not experienced before.

However, after his comments hit the headlines this week gardai called out to the farmer and warned him over shotgun use.

Mr McSharry said the gardaí told him that his gun licence only allowed him to shoot vermin on his own land.

"I was told nicely by them that I can no longer walk down the road with a gun in my hand or on my shoulder.

He said he would co-operate with the gardaí but warned that he will close access to hillwalkers on his lands.