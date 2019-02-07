Farmer proposes with message visible from space

A farmer in Australia has set a high bar for wedding proposals ahead of Valentine’s Day by asking the big question in 70-metre high letters carved into a field of wheat.

Brendan Boyd, a 24-year-old from Babakin in Western Australia, asked his girlfriend of three years to marry him in a message taking up most of a field more than 300,000 metres square – big enough to be seen from space.

“I can’t remember exactly how but I have had the idea for a couple of years and I think I just came up with it on a tractor one night,” he told the Press Association.

Brendan said he;d been thinking about proposing this way ‘for a couple of years’ (Credit: Brendan Boyd/Facebook)

His girlfriend, 26-year-old Emma Starcevich, lives a five-hour drive away in the coastal city of Esperance, so Brendan planned the gesture for a weekend when she was visiting.

He used a harvester to carve the message into the crop on a Friday afternoon, knowing Emma would be arriving later that evening.

“I didn’t practice, that was my first go at it.

“Saturday morning I took her to the paddock, told her what a nice day it was and flew our drone up above.

“I then put FPV (first-person view) goggles on her and it was looking out over the horizon. I then panned down on to the paddock for her to see.