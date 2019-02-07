Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 7 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer proposes with message visible from space

Brendan Boyd said he’d been thinking about carving the 70-metre proposal into a field ‘for a couple of years’.

Farmer Brendan Boyd, 24, set a high bar for wedding proposals with the big question carved into a field of wheat (Credit: Brendan Boyd/PA)
Farmer Brendan Boyd, 24, set a high bar for wedding proposals with the big question carved into a field of wheat (Credit: Brendan Boyd/PA)

Alastair Reid

A farmer in Australia has set a high bar for wedding proposals ahead of Valentine’s Day by asking the big question in 70-metre high letters carved into a field of wheat.

Brendan Boyd, a 24-year-old from Babakin in Western Australia, asked his girlfriend of three years to marry him in a message taking up most of a field more than 300,000 metres square – big enough to be seen from space.

“I can’t remember exactly how but I have had the idea for a couple of years and I think I just came up with it on a tractor one night,” he told the Press Association.

ipanews_f1f9d3cf-5b85-4c0a-8abe-a05374664237_embedded1836617
Brendan said he;d been thinking about proposing this way ‘for a couple of years’ (Credit: Brendan Boyd/Facebook)

His girlfriend, 26-year-old Emma Starcevich, lives a five-hour drive away in the coastal city of Esperance, so Brendan planned the gesture for a weekend when she was visiting.

He used a harvester to carve the message into the crop on a Friday afternoon, knowing Emma would be arriving later that evening.

“I didn’t practice, that was my first go at it.

“Saturday morning I took her to the paddock, told her what a nice day it was and flew our drone up above.

“I then put FPV (first-person view) goggles on her and it was looking out over the horizon. I then panned down on to the paddock for her to see.

Also Read

“Her reaction was a little bit of silence followed by ‘are you sure?’, and then a ‘yes’.”

ipanews_f1f9d3cf-5b85-4c0a-8abe-a05374664237_embedded1836665
Brendan, 24, and Emma, 26, hope to get married next year (Credit: Ellie Morris Photography/Facebook)

They harvested the rest of the field together that evening, to make sure none of the crop went to waste.

The episode happened in December, Brendan said, but he only put the pictures online to show the world in the last week.

Reaction to the gesture “has gone a bit crazy”, he said.

“I have had radio interviews and offers for TV interviews as well as a few papers. I can’t believe it.

“The wedding is probably going to be early next year,” he added.

Press Association

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Irish Red deer on the slopes of Mangerton Mountain, Killarney National Park.Photo:Valerie OSullivan

Calls for increased culling and fencing of deer in Killarney

Two farmers who got scratch cards after hip replacement surgeries thank...
(stock picture)

6 ways to build resilience and adapt to the stresses in farming
Farmer Eoin Kelly

Meet the farmer looking for love: 'I've had a bit of craic, but it's time to...

Proposal to fine motorists not carrying a driving licence goes down like a lead...

Gardai rescue trapped new born lamb

Watch: Cattle lorry gets stuck on this busy street


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in Kenmare Co-op Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography

Michael Creed: ''Veganuary', Brexit and climate change - why our beef...
Cattle on the move in Liscannor, Co Clare

Storm Erik: Met Éireann issues Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings...
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: I can't understand the huge jump in price of fertilisers
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Numbers don't add up as lamb prices start to level off
French cereal farmer Paul Francois speaks to journalists as he arrives at the courthouse for the start of his appeals trial against U.S. Monsanto firm in Lyon, France, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Return of French farmer's case keeps Monsanto in legal spotlight
(stock photo)

Michael Creed: 'Entitlements today relative to 20 years ago, bear little or...

Martin Coughlan: Factories are beefing up their tactics