Farmer paralysed in car accident designs own hoist to get back behind wheel of tractor

Riding high: Martin Murphy took part in a charity tractor run last week. Photo: Paul Connor
Louise Walsh

A determined farmer who was paralysed in a car accident has designed his own hoist to allow him to take the wheel of his tractor again.

Martin Murphy (37), from Tullyallen, Co Louth, lost the use of his legs when he was paralysed from the chest down following an accident while on his way to work as a carpenter in 2013.

In an effort to recover some independence, father-of-one Mr Murphy drew up plans for a hoist to lift him into the tractor.

"After I was paralysed, I spent three months in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire which helped me hugely and made me accept I would never walk again," he said.

"But thankfully I still have the use of my hands. I also work on my dad's 100-acre beef farm, but I'd have to haul myself into the tractor and rely on someone to help me out.

"I saw a hoist on TV so I went to AMPM Engineering in Drogheda with my idea and they built it for me."

Disabled farmer Martin Murphy has adapted his tractor with a hoist/winch and automated controls in the cab to allow him to keep working.
Mr Murphy used the hoist for the first time on the Tullyallen Tractor Run in aid of the Northeast Cancer Research and Education Trust last week.

"It only cost €1,100 for the hoist and the seat and then €700 for the hand controls - which is nothing when you think what it does for me," he said. "It gives me a bit of independence, gets me out of the house and keeps my head right."

