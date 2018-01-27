Farmer on why he has taken quad safety into his own hands
I have always found the sense of peace and goodwill which surrounds Christmas Day and the few days afterwards to be a refreshing break from the capitalist system with its relentless marketing and pervasive consumer culture.
But as Christmas fades from our minds it's back to business as usual with the slight lengthening of the January evenings signalling the impending arrival of spring.
On the fodder front, I think that luck may be on my side. I feel that I have sufficient silage to see me through until spring - that is if our weather improves and spring arrives on time.
My main hope for the coming year is that my cattle will perform near to or equal to how they have done over the past two years, a period where they achieved their best weight gains ever.
The weather will always have the final say when it comes to beef weight gain. On my farm natural grass growth is the big factor as to how well my cattle will or will not thrive over the summer months.
That said, I realise that we must continually strive to improve our farming systems. For instance I am looking forward to seeing how the section of my farm which I have converted to an eight paddock system works out over a full grazing season.
However, I'm not expecting any miracles from this new system. As all my grass is in old pasture and I don't use fertiliser on my grazing fields, there won't be any February 10 turn-out for me.
I am hoping to get some cattle out in early March which would give me a good start to the grazing season, but it will probably be well into April before the last of my cattle go out on grass.