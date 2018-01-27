Farmer on why he has taken quad safety into his own hands

Most people realise at this stage that modern farming in spite of all its innovations and progress has now evolved into a very solitary occupation. However, one aspect of farming which will never change is our dependence on nature's ecological system as it continues to evolve and develop day after day, year after year right before our eyes.

I firmly believe that the real challenge facing modern farming is to develop our farming enterprises in harmony with our natural ecosystems.

This is by far the greatest challenge facing modern farming .

With this in mind, not alone is our yearly farm-plan hugely important but I believe that the constant daily monitoring and managing of our farm to be equally as important. Quad safety

To assist in the farm management, I purchased a farm quad some years ago, it has turned out to be the most valuable piece of equipment on the farm. Tasks such as checking stock, water supply, fencing repairs, moving cattle and of course monitoring grass growth in paddocks are now easily accomplished in a fraction of the time they would have taken previously.

There is of course a very serious downside to the use of farm quads, and we have become all too well aware of the many injuries and tragic fatalities resulting from the use of these machines. By and large quad manufacturers continue to resist the fitting of roll-over type safety frames on their quads. It has even got to the stage where one of the largest quad producers in the world is reported to be taking a case against companies supplying these roll-over bars, claiming that these safety devices could actually make quads more dangerous.

Change may be at hand, however, as one US-based quad manufacturer has broken ranks and recently announced production of a quad complete with its own safety frame including a full-sized seat, side netting and a safety belt. However, there currently appears to be a question mark over their availability in Ireland Fed up with all this procrastination, I decided to try making a roll-over bar for my own quad. After all it's my safety that I'm talking about! I now have a neat but simply made roll bar firmly attached to the rear carrier frame of my quad which, if my quad happens to topple over, will prevent it from pinning me to the ground.

Another positive to come from my new roll bar is, that as there is a likelihood that I may strike my head against this new bar, I now wear a safety helmet every time I use my quad. So far, banging my head on the bar does not appear to be an issue, but I have now got into the very good habit of wearing the helmet every time I use the quad which is at least one really good outcome to emerge from the whole exercise. John Heney is a beef farmer from Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary. Follow him on Twitter @johnheney



For Stories Like This and More

Download the FarmIreland App



Indo Farming