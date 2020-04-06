Farmer gives away field of free vegetables

Inishowen farmer Gerard Diver who has offered free turnips to anyone who wants to gather them in at his field in Shrove, Greencastle. (North West Newspix)

A big-hearted farmer has opened his field to the public telling them to "fill their boots" with his crops for free.

Divers Farm is well-known is Inishowen in Co Donegal for producing high-quality vegetables for supply to shops and restaurants.

However, Gerard Diver said they have been left with a field of high-quality turnips which they simply could not move because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The crops were planted last year at the field in Greencastle by Gerard's brother Daniel and his friend William Mulhall.

Sadly William passed away suddenly last August after planting the crops.

Now Gerard said they wanted to give the turnips away to anybody who wanted them in memory of William and also to anybody who may be struggling at this time.

Divers have now invited people to "fill their boots" with the free vegetables.

Gerard explained "We supply these turnips to shops and restaurants and they are of a very high quality. It would be an insult to give them away for cattle feed.

"So we thought in honour of William we would open the gates and let people take them away with them.

"William was a great man and spent a lot of time and hard work in that field planting those turnips with Daniel and it's nice to think that something like this will come of it.

"Many people are struggling and so many people are helping others so we thought we'd do our bit," he said.

Gerard also asked people who are coming to collect the free vegetables to remember to practice social distancing in the current circumstances.

"Things are tight so hopefully this will help people in some small way. We just have to get on with things and look forward to better times," he said.

The field is due to be ploughed for potatoes on Monday next so people are asked to come along and take the free vegetables before this weekend.

Online Editors