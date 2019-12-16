An Irish poultry farmer and food advocate is challenging Irish consumers to buy at least one item directly from a farmer this Christmas.

Farmer challenges consumers to buy at least one thing directly from a farmer this Christmas

Eoin Sharkey of Maperath Farm which consists of free range turkeys, geese and piglets near Kells Co Meath posted a video on Twitter recently encouraging consumers to purchase products directly from farmers as it’s their most important time of year for business. “My challenge to you this Christmas is to buy something direct from a farmer this Christmas. It’s not that hard. Find a farmer. We all have a doctor, a local newsagents and a garage but find yourself a farmer. It means an awful lot to us,” says Eoin. “If you go to your local farmers market you’ll find brilliant people there selling their cheese and their honey. It could be buying your turkey from a farmer or buying a ham. There’s so many things that farmers sell that people eat every day.

“Buy something from a farmer, know we’re they’re from and know their name.”

Eoin says that so many people on social media talk about buying Irish and local but that this year they should truly put it in to practice.

I Challenge you to buy something from a #irishfarmer this #Christmas it's that simple. pic.twitter.com/NxBOnVN6Oy — MAPERATH FARM (@Maperath_farm) December 9, 2019

“If we all bought one thing from a small farm or even a small business like cheese makers or basket markers it would be so appreciated. We can’t do club cards or loyalty tags but we can provide a quality product and you know where it’s coming from.”

He adds that Christmas is such an important time for farmer’s income and that’s why they should be supported.

“Turkeys are a perishable product. They are worthless on St Stephen’s Day. I need to sell all my turkeys. People might eat chicken five days a week but ask them to eat turkey two days in a row and they’re complaining.

“This is a really crucial time for farmers and a nervous time where they have to sell as much as they possibly can.”

The farmer who runs a popular educational mobile farm around the country says he decided to post a video as he wanted to engage people.

“I really wanted to grab people’s attention with a live video. Educating consumers has always been important for me. If people google ‘farming practices’ all they might get is American information that has no connection to Ireland at all. I want top change that.”

For more information about Maperath Farm or Eoin’s Christmas challenge visit maperathfarm.ie or follow @Maperath_farm on Twitter.

