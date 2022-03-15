Family secrets, local jealousies and political shenanigans – Is Rural Ireland ready for the files of the Land Commission to be opened

An unassuming warehouse in an industrial estate in Portlaoise holds what many historians believe is the key to understanding the tumultuous history of the Irish State.

For others, though, the filing cabinets could contain dark and troubling family secrets, tales of neighbours turning on each other and political skulduggery of the most sensitive nature.

The building contains the vast records of the Land Commission, a body whose web spread so wide that there were very few families in rural Ireland who were not impacted by it at some stage.

Restricted from public access since its establishment, the State last year made its first tentative efforts to improve access to the archive by outlining its plans to digitise the collection’s key search aids.

But is rural Ireland ready for the curtains to be pulled on the Land Commission, or is it still too sensitive?

Irish Land Commission was established under the 1881 Land Act, with its initial work focusing on the fixing of fair rents. At this point, there were roughly 10,000 landowners in Ireland who owned 90pc of the land, broken up into estates of various sizes.

The estates in turn, were divided into farms that were worked by tenant farmers.

As demands among the masses of tenant farmers and ‘the landless’ progressed from fair rents to land ownership, the Commission’s role was expanded, and it assumed responsibility for the advancement of loans to tenants who had agreed with their landlord to buy their holdings.

Compensation to the landowners was in the form of cash or land bonds or both, depending on the prevailing economic circumstances.

Up to this point, land transfer had been voluntary for landowners. But with the foundation of the Irish Free State, the 1923 Land Act and the continued hunger for land, the Land Commission was given extraordinary powers to compulsorily acquire and redistribute all untenanted lands required for the relief of congestion (to bring small farms up to a viable level.)

In the 1930s, Fianna Fáil provided impetus to land acquisition and redistribution with the 1933 Land Act due to its declared intention “to complete land purchase, break up the large grazing ranches, and distribute them as economic farms amongst young men and agricultural labourers, such as those compelled at present to emigrate”.

While there is controversy to this day over who got land and who didn’t, under each land act, a hierarchy of applicants for land was set out.

The first to get land when an estate was broken up were to be the ‘congests’ — those who had small unviable farms in the locality.

Then allocations were made to the unemployed estate workers.

Evicted tenants were the next tranche to be allocated land.

If there was land left over, the last group to be allocated land was ‘the landless’, who would be interviewed by a Commission inspector to identify the most deserving.

In some ‘congested districts’, particularly in the West of Ireland, tenants were migrated en masse to other areas of the county.

There was also an official and unofficial policy concerning a preference for IRA veterans.

Initially, 23 acres of ‘good to middling’ land was the ideal ‘economic’ holding set out by the Land Commission, but this was first increased to 30ac and by the 1960s, 60ac was set as an economic holding.

Benefiting

It has been estimated that 50pc of the farmland in Ireland had been affected by Land Commission work, with 114,000 families benefiting from having their holdings allocated to them, while another 134,000 got the advantage of enlargements.

For the years for which statistics are available (1937-78), the Land Commission migrated over 14,500 farmers, mainly from areas of the west onto lands totalling over 382,000ac in the east and midlands.

At the peak of its operations in the 1930s, the Land Commission employed in the region of 1,350 people, making it the largest State agency.

Many historians believe the Land Commission was the principal agent of social engineering in modern Ireland, with some claiming it is not an exaggeration to claim that its impact on Irish rural society was matched only by that of the Catholic church.

Having been moved from the National Archives, the Land Commission records now reside in a warehouse facility in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The Farming Independent was recently granted a rare tour of the archive facilitated by Keeper of Records, Conor Gallagher.

While the Commission’s main function ceased almost two decades ago, Conor explains, “Its work hasn’t been finished yet”.

The Land Commission archive comes under Records Branch, primarily dealing with members of the public and legal profession in resolving legal queries about the ownership of land.

“It can be somebody saying, ‘Well, I’ve been farming this land for 40 years, and now somebody has come along and says his grandfather got it from the Land Commission’, and we would be involved in tracing the title back,” says Conor.

“We get about 50 queries a week. And we process about 50 queries a week.”

That is no mean feat for a small team of five, given the scale of the archive.

Some 8 million records are understood to be in the archive, but in truth, no one truly knows for sure the extent of the library. “It depends on how you record,” Conor says.

The files are stored in steel boxes and are in the process of being transitioned to new fire-proof boxes.

The boxes’ contents can be divided into three parts: how that landlord got the land; internal Land Commission documents; and documents relating to the transfer of the land to the farmer.

There are a huge number of boxes: Conor estimates 35,000, with hundreds and hundreds of documents in each box.

For decades historians have decried the lack of access to the files.

Under current laws, there are only two things that entitle the public to access: for legal purposes, where you are the vendor, purchaser or their successor title; and under the Data Protection Act 2018, permission can be given for “historical archiving and scientific research”.

Conor says this is only granted on a case-by-case basis.

“Generally speaking, the criteria here is, is the person coming from a recognised institution? Is there any tie?

“If there’s not and if it’s family history, can they demonstrate any ties to the people or the land? And finally, how big the job is it? If somebody just wants to come in and browse, that’s not going to happen,” he adds, highlighting the vastness of the archive.

“We have no vested interest in keeping anything here hidden.

“It’s a sore point people whose grandparents or great grandparents expected to get land and didn’t still feel aggrieved 100 years on; there’s still bad blood.

“I’m a city boy. There’s nobody in there (pointing at the filing cabinets) in my family.

“But we’re bound by the rules. When we’re in a position where we can open it up wider, we can certainly re do the rules, it’s a statutory instrument, it can be amended.”

However, Conor believes there’s no point in opening the archive fully until the search aids are digitised.

“Our hope is that if the search aids are digitised and put online, that people will be able to do the bulk of the searching themselves,” he says.

But are the files still too sensitive?

For years, as the documents were still deemed to be ‘working records’, and therefore covered by the National Archives Act, they were effectively sealed as they might cause “distress or danger to living persons on the grounds that they contain information about individuals, or would or might be likely to lead to damages for defamation”.

However, there are indications that this view may be changing, and Conor says the “sensitivity is necessarily diminishing” with the passage of time.

“That’s my strong view on it. I am actually in favour of opening it up as wide as possible, but that’s a personal view,” he says.

“That’s easy for me to say because I don’t have a grandfather with any hidden secrets buried in there.

“But from a strictly legal point of view, the people involved in most of these files are dead, so, they have no right to privacy any more.

“What we have in these files is a snapshot of who owned it 120 years ago, or 80 years ago, or 60 years ago. There’s nothing to say that those people still own it.

“The inspector’s reports, the correspondence, that kind of stuff… that’s at this stage historical.

“At the end of this digitisation project when we’ve done the search aids, my recommendation is going to be, that’s when we open it up and let people go and look.”

The significance of the archive is not lost on Conor, who says many historians and archivists are “salivating at the thought of getting in”.

Revolutionary

“It was revolutionary,” he says of the Land Commission. “It was just phenomenal. Taking a nation of tenants who are living very precariously. Even though the family may have been there (on the land) for 100 years, it was still on sufferance and there was still no rights, and all this (land transfer) happened half a generation after the famine.

“More than anything else, even more than independence, it changed the State.

“In here, you’ve got the social history of Ireland from dukes down to the tenant farmer, and you’ve got so much information about them all.”