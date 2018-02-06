The family of a dairy farmer who tragically lost his life in a horrific farming accident has helped raise more than £7,000 for charity in his memory.

Family of tragic farmer raise almost €8k for charity in his memory

Father-of-five Alistair Sloss (52) died after being overcome by fumes and falling into a slurry tank at his farm near Coagh, Co Tyrone, on October 14, 2016.

His widow Roberta and their children - Jonathan (23), Rebekah (20), Sarah (17), David (15) and Naomi (9) - organised a tractor run to mark the first anniversary of his death and to heighten awareness of the dangers on farms. The event, which was held on October 21, attracted 68 tractors and Mrs Sloss subsequently presented a cheque for £7,374 to Jane Robertson from Tearfund Northern Ireland, the Christian relief and development agency.

Mrs Sloss (51) said she felt it was a "fitting tribute to Alistair" whom she described as a "hard-working farmer who loved and was completely devoted to his family". "It was a wonderful day and we were amazed by how many people came out to support us," she said.