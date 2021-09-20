Farming

'Families had lands that had to be sold because of drug debts' - Bishop seeks extra funds to help families hit by the spread of illegal drugs

Alan O'Keeffe

Drug abuse is now “a silent pandemic” in Ireland and political will is needed to tackle it, Dundalk-based Bishop Michael Router has said. The bishop said many people are too frightened to speak out because of intimidation by organised crime gangs — and among those who must rethink their behaviour are “well-to-do or middle-aged” people who use drugs as “a recreational activity” but who are helping fund gangs that prey on socially deprived families.

It’s a very silent pandemic because it’s under the radar and people are frightened,” he said. “They are too afraid to speak out.”

Bishop Router is the auxiliary bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Armagh, which straddles both sides of the Border. He said gangs in the Border region continue to be “very brazen” in drug dealing and intimidation.

