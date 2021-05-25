Farming

Farming

Fair deal successors must commit to six years working the land

Under a plan devised by successive Governments, this will be capped at three years in future as part of a policy to encourage ordinary succession arrangements for farms and small businesses where appropriate. Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farm families planning to avail of the new Fair Deal scheme will have to identify a successor who will farm the land for a minimum of six years.

The rule will be part of the legislation accompanying planned changes to the scheme, currently before the Dail, to reduce the burden of nursing home care costs on farm families.

