Fair deal successors must commit to six years working the land

Farm families planning to avail of the new Fair Deal scheme will have to identify a successor who will farm the land for a minimum of six years.

The rule will be part of the legislation accompanying planned changes to the scheme, currently before the Dail, to reduce the burden of nursing home care costs on farm families.

The current system sees farm families and small business owners required to set aside 7.5pc of the value of their land annually to fund a place in a nursing home.

Under a plan devised by successive Governments, this will be capped at three years in future as part of a policy to encourage ordinary succession arrangements for farms and small businesses where appropriate.

However, to avail of the changes, strict terms, conditions and eligibility criteria must be met by the person in care and the prospective family successor.

Key among these is that the person in care must declare, by way of a statutory declaration, that for a period of three years, which need not be continuous, during the period of five years ending with the day on which he or she began to receive care services, that a substantial part of his or her working time, or his or her partner, or the family successor, was spent running the farm or business asset.

Meanwhile, the nominated family successor must also commit, by way of statutory declaration, that a substantial part of his or her normal working time will regularly and consistently be applied to running the farm or business for a period of six years beginning on the date of his or her appointment.

The prospective family successor must be at least 18 years of age and related to the person in care, or his or her partner.

If the asset in question is a transferred asset, the family successor must be the owner of the asset. This condition also allows the person in care to appoint multiple family successors on multiple assets, but only one family successor on any given asset.

Another condition of the new scheme obliges the owner or owners of the farm or business asset to consent to a charging order being registered against the asset.

This charge acts as security for the relief advanced under the amendment in case a recoupment has to take place.

Increased State support in respect of productive assets will not be payable until such a charge is in place, where applicable.

Compliance

Following a determination that the three-year cap applies to a farm or business asset, the HSE will review, at least once, that each family successor is complying with the conditions he or she agreed to when appointed.

The Department of Health, alongside the HSE, is currently working with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to develop the operational guidelines for this review process and the specifics of how the compliance checks will be undertaken.

In cases, where the family successor dies or can no longer comply with his or her obligation before the six-year period person in care to allowed appoint a new family successor who will have to finish whatever is left of the six-year obligation of the original family successor.

Another provision of the scheme provides for changing a family successor when an asset is transferred by the person in care or, in the case of a transferred asset, by the family successor. In this instance, the newly appointed family successor will have to complete the six-year obligation agreed to by the original family successor.

Repayment

Where a family successor does not comply with his or her obligations, a repayment event may occur.

If the HSE decides that a repayment event has taken place, the three-year cap will be removed and the amount of State support that the person in care receives under the scheme will be revised. The relief already advanced after the three-year cap was applied will also be recouped. The Revenue Commissioners will act as the collection agent to recoup the debt owing to the State.

Another provision of the legislation allows the authorities to request that the assets of an estate are retained in order to repay any moneys owed as a result of a repayment event under the Bill.