Exploring the Real Field - Billy Keane talks about his recent RTÉ documentary

The Real Field, that revisits the chilling Raemore murder of 1958, immortalised in John B's iconic play

Documentary: Billy Keane who recently explored the backdrop to his father's play in the RTÉ programme, The Real Field. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Documentary: Billy Keane who recently explored the backdrop to his father's play in the RTÉ programme, The Real Field. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Documentary: Billy Keane who recently explored the backdrop to his father's play in the RTÉ programme, The Real Field. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Documentary: Billy Keane who recently explored the backdrop to his father's play in the RTÉ programme, The Real Field. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Stephen Fernane

'The worker picked up Pakhom's spade, dug a grave, and buried him - six feet from head to heel, exactly the amount of land a man needs.'

The above is from Leo Tolstoy's 'How Much Land Does a Man Need', a tale capturing the greed of craving more land than is needed. The same meter was used over 70 years later by the late John B Keane in one of his seminal works, 'The Field', based on a murder in Raemore townland in 1958 when neighbours fell out over a patch of land no better than a landing pad for snipe and pheasant.

But whether it's Tolstoy's Russia or Keane's Kerry, the vice of coveting land is a universal one.

