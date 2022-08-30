Every Monday, this farmer and his family welcome three service users onto their beef farm — and it’s a win-win for everybody

Rewarding: Shane Keaveney and his wife Grainne with Social Farming participants Ernest, Seamus and Noel on their farm outside Ballinlough, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Every Monday I have additional help on the farm when Seamus, Noel and Earnest arrive with their carer at 9.30am.

We are a host farm with Social Farming Ireland, which offers people who are socially, physically, mentally or intellectually disadvantaged the opportunity to spend time on a family farm.

Back in 2019 I read a couple of articles on social farming and I went to a few information meetings to find out more. I sat down with my wife Grainne and the children to discuss the possibility of getting involved, and we

attended training.

When the lads arrive on a Monday from the Local Brothers of Charity, in Castlerea, they are very much a part of the family for the day. I will have a few jobs lined up so they are kept active during the day.

Obviously the farm has met the standards from a health and safety point and any minor hazards have been sorted at this stage.

We receive ongoing support from Social Farming Ireland and their regional officer Deirdre Fahey, to set up the placements and throughout their duration.

We keep the jobs simple, like cleaning out straw-bedded sheds or repairing some fences, splitting timber, feeding the cows. We are all out in the fresh air and getting plenty of exercise.

The three lads are all from farming backgrounds and Earnest is brilliant at fencing, and there is always work for them to do.

For it to work, it has to be a win-win for all of us, and so far it has been great. We look forward to the lads coming on a Monday and they seem to be excited to get here too.

As a carpenter, I can show them a few skills. Last Christmas, we made reindeers and yule logs from bits of timber and these were sold in a pop-up shop in Castlerea in aid of the Brothers of Charity.

The lads will often accompany Grainne on the school run and we all sit around at meal times. We are finding the whole experience very rewarding and it’s great to have the extra company around.

To encourage more farmers and service providers to participate in social farming, we are having an open day here on Wednesday, September 7.

All are welcome to attend but contact Social Farming Ireland’s Deirdre Fahey to book in at www.socialfarmingireland.ie/contact/

Meanwhile, all the second-cut silage has been made, with another 150 bales done. I have plenty of fodder now for the winter.

The grass situation is very good also. I started forward-grazing the weanlings with the raised horse stakes and they are working very well.

When I move the cows and calves into a fresh paddock, the calves will stay for the first day. However, on day two they will start to move ahead.

It’s a simple way of giving them quality, leafy pasture from now on.

I took two faecal samples and while there is no evidence of coughing, they tested positive for lungworm. So I dosed the weanlings and store heifers.

For the first time, I am hoping to finish the store heifers at 20 months of age.

They were over 500kg in the second week of August and I have started meal feeding at 1.5kg/day to help push performance.

As the farm is quiet at this time of year, we got other jobs completed like power-washing the sheds (thanks to Aaron).

A couple of loads of slurry and dung were spread onto the silage ground — the last of the slurry from the bull pens.

Shane Keaveney farms at Granlahan, Co Roscommon. he is advised by Charlie Devaney and Gabriel Trayers