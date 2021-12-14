"Even though I’m from Dublin, I love rural Ireland”

Journey to the Well: Connecting to Celtic Ways and Wisdom by Mary Kennedy and Deirdre Ni Chinneide

Out of the fast lane: Mary Kennedy says her series Moving West has shown her that people are leaving the cities and returning to the country for ‘a better quality of living’

Although Mary Kennedy was born and bred in Dublin, she has always had a special connection to rural Ireland.

Mary recently presented “Moving West”, a six-part series which follows the lives of six families who moved form urban settings to the West of Ireland.

Through the series, which aired on TG4 in September, she had the opportunity to gain insight into why people made the move and what they feel the rural life can offer, that the urban life can’t.

“The pandemic has very clearly illustrated to us that the most important thing in life is not getting to a central location in the city every day, where you have to raise your children early Monday to Friday and then try to channel family life into two days at the weekend,” says Mary.

“It’s shown us that you don’t have to be part of that snake of lights on the M50 in the morning, and that many people can work just as effectively, remotely.”

“I think a lot of people would have loved to move back to the country and raise their families in rural Ireland before this but felt they couldn’t. Moving West highlights the fact that you can, and that you can do so without your career taking a hit,” says Mary.

Each of the families and people featured on Moving West had their own reasons for making the transition to country life, but all of them loved it for the same reasons.

Mary says that, ironically, the constant hustle and bustle of urban living can actually make for a lonely life.

“It’s all about a better quality of living,” she says. “A few of the people on the series were fed up sitting in traffic for hours each day and for others it was the fast pace of the city life that got to them.

“After 15 years working on Nationwide, I’ve recognised that there’s a wholesomeness to the lives lived in rural Ireland and ultimately this is what appealed to those who took part in Moving West too.”

Mary says that rural communities throughout Ireland have made a great effort in recent times to support working remotely.

“There’s buildings dotted around rural Ireland where you can now hire a workspace. Dingle Hub is one that comes to mind. It provides businesses with the opportunity to hire a space where their workers can come together and work collectively in an office environment.

"They provide high-speed broadband and all the facilities you’d expect in an urban office. Facilities like this makes working from remote settings so much more possible,” she says.

Mary recently launched “Ireland’s 200th Broadband Connection Point (BCP)” with Minister Humphreys which aims to increase the availability of good, high-speed broadband across the country, including remote rural settings.

The well-loved RTÉ sensation says that even from a young age, she gravitated towards the country and that her love for rural Ireland has only grown over time.

“Even though I’m from Dublin, I love rural Ireland. When I was a child we always went further afield for our holidays and always went to very remote areas, which we loved. I remember going to Geesala one time and it took us two days to get there. We stopped in Lough Owel for a picnic and then in Elphin in a B&B.

“We love it. We went bareback horse-riding after stopping at a local farmer’s farm and asking him if we could take his ponies for a ride. It’s things like that that stay with you,” she says.

Mary says that she’s always loved being able to explore smaller communities and that her role in RTÉ has allowed her to do that.

“I always got a great delight in showcasing smaller projects in small communities, through Nationwide. It’s great when you can highlight something that makes others in rural settings feel that they can do the same and achieve what they want, while living in the country,” she says.

Mary has recently teamed up with her sister, Deirdre Ní Chinnéide to write a new book entitled “Journey to the Well: Connecting to Celtic Ways and Wisdom”.

The book which was published by Hachette and launched in October by Sabina Higgins explores Celtic spirituality and shares stories, lore and healing words which the sisters hope will help readers reconnect with their heritage.

“Our book highlights the fact that we as Irish people are very resilient. We have such a fantastic strong culture and our genetic makeup is more nuclear than other countries. Our book explores this and how it has really come to the forefront because of the pandemic,” says Mary.

“It’s a way for us, to share some of our beliefs and heritage.”

Journey to the Well: Connecting to Celtic Ways and Wisdom is now available from Easons and from all good bookstores.